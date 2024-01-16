^

Headlines

79% of Filipinos favor US partnership amid heightened tensions in WPS — Pulse Asia

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 5:05pm
79% of Filipinos favor US partnership amid heightened tensions in WPS â�� Pulse Asia
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden walk through the colonnade of the White House in Washington D.C. before the bilateral meeting on Monday (US time).
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Eight in 10 Filipinos want the Philippines to work with the United States as tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea continue to escalate, according to a recent Pulse Asia survey. 

The December 3 to 7 poll, commissioned by think tank Stratbase Institute, showed that 79% of Filipino adults believe the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should cooperate with the United States amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea. 

Only 10% of Filipinos favored working with China. 

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have flared up in recent months, with the Southeast Asian nation accusing the China Coast Guard of aggressive maneuvers toward Filipino boats during resupply missions.

Marcos has veered away from the pivot of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to China and has strengthened the country’s alliance with the United States. 

The Pulse Asia survey also found that 43% and 42% of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to work closely with Australia and Japan, respectively. 

Thirty-four percent chose Canada, 22% the United Kingdom, 17% the European Union, 16% Russia, 15% South Korea and 4% India.

The 1,200 respondents of the survey were allowed to select up to three options.

Stratbase President Dindo Manhit said that the results of the poll highlighted the need for the Marcos administration to bolster its partnerships with like-minded countries. 

“These countries have continued to voice their support for the Philippine position and have condemned Chinese actions against Filipino vessels,” Manhit said. 

Protecting WPS

The results from the same survey also showed that the majority, or 55% of Filipinos, believe the Marcos administration can fulfill its promise of protecting the West Philippine Sea from illegal and aggressive actions of other states.

Only 10% answered they do not believe the government’s commitment, while 35% were unsure.

For 31% of Filipinos, upholding the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and promoting a rule-based international order are the most important reasons for defending the West Philippine Sea. 

Other key reasons include maintaining the Philippines’ sovereign and territorial integrity (27%), and protecting marine resources (23%).

To assert the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea, 67% of Filipinos said the government should strengthen the capabilities of the Philippine Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. 

Reinforcing the country’s alliances with like-minded nations through joint patrols and military exercises (56%), establishing a stronger military presence in the West Philippine Sea by repairing the grounded BRP Sierra Madre (52%), and improving the cooperation of agencies involved in maritime security (52%) are also seen as crucial steps.

vuukle comment

CHINA

PULSE ASIA

UNITED STATES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evidence needed for bribery probe &ndash; DOJ

Evidence needed for bribery probe – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Only if and when it gets formal correspondence or evidence from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III or from others...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bucks Cha-cha via people&rsquo;s initiative

Marcos bucks Cha-cha via people’s initiative

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed disdain for the signature campaign to change the Constitution under the people’s initiative...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Headlines
fbtw
'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Transport groups asked the high court to allow them to “intervene” on the temporary restraining order previously...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senior high students to congest public schools&rsquo;

‘Senior high students to congest public schools’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Transferring displaced senior high school students from state colleges and universities to public schools would congest classrooms...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NTC eyes emergency warning broadcast system on digital TV

NTC eyes emergency warning broadcast system on digital TV

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Early warning broadcast system is planned to be integrated into digital television formats, the National Telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA says PH committed to &lsquo;One China policy&rsquo; after Marcos congratulates Taiwan&rsquo;s president-elect

DFA says PH committed to ‘One China policy’ after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s president-elect

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement, the DFA said the message of Marcos was “his way of thanking” Taiwan for hosting nearly 200,000...
Headlines
fbtw
6 UN experts sound alarm over Philippine government&rsquo;s &lsquo;unchecked&rsquo; anti-terror powers

6 UN experts sound alarm over Philippine government’s ‘unchecked’ anti-terror powers

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The UN experts counted at least 24 alleged victims of rights violations from the government’s counter-terrorism efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors &ndash; AFP

No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
There is no need for loyalty checks on uniformed personnel as there is no destabilization plot against the Marcos administration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with