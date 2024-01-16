79% of Filipinos favor US partnership amid heightened tensions in WPS — Pulse Asia

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden walk through the colonnade of the White House in Washington D.C. before the bilateral meeting on Monday (US time).

MANILA, Philippines — Eight in 10 Filipinos want the Philippines to work with the United States as tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea continue to escalate, according to a recent Pulse Asia survey.

The December 3 to 7 poll, commissioned by think tank Stratbase Institute, showed that 79% of Filipino adults believe the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should cooperate with the United States amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Only 10% of Filipinos favored working with China.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have flared up in recent months, with the Southeast Asian nation accusing the China Coast Guard of aggressive maneuvers toward Filipino boats during resupply missions.

Marcos has veered away from the pivot of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to China and has strengthened the country’s alliance with the United States.

The Pulse Asia survey also found that 43% and 42% of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to work closely with Australia and Japan, respectively.

Thirty-four percent chose Canada, 22% the United Kingdom, 17% the European Union, 16% Russia, 15% South Korea and 4% India.

The 1,200 respondents of the survey were allowed to select up to three options.

Stratbase President Dindo Manhit said that the results of the poll highlighted the need for the Marcos administration to bolster its partnerships with like-minded countries.

“These countries have continued to voice their support for the Philippine position and have condemned Chinese actions against Filipino vessels,” Manhit said.

Protecting WPS

The results from the same survey also showed that the majority, or 55% of Filipinos, believe the Marcos administration can fulfill its promise of protecting the West Philippine Sea from illegal and aggressive actions of other states.

Only 10% answered they do not believe the government’s commitment, while 35% were unsure.

For 31% of Filipinos, upholding the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and promoting a rule-based international order are the most important reasons for defending the West Philippine Sea.

Other key reasons include maintaining the Philippines’ sovereign and territorial integrity (27%), and protecting marine resources (23%).

To assert the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea, 67% of Filipinos said the government should strengthen the capabilities of the Philippine Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard.

Reinforcing the country’s alliances with like-minded nations through joint patrols and military exercises (56%), establishing a stronger military presence in the West Philippine Sea by repairing the grounded BRP Sierra Madre (52%), and improving the cooperation of agencies involved in maritime security (52%) are also seen as crucial steps.