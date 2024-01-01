^

Headlines

Milestones in national housing program seen in 2024

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Milestones in national housing program seen in 2024
DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, in a press release, cited the P13-billion revolving credit lines recently approved by the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, in support of 4PH.
STAR / File

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has expressed optimism in achieving milestones in the coming year, particularly in the implementation of President Marcos’ Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, in a press release, cited the P13-billion revolving credit lines recently approved by the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, in support of 4PH.

Earlier this month, the Pag-IBIG Fund board, chaired by Acuzar, approved the P12-billion and P929-million revolving credit lines for the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), respectively.

The credit lines would allow the development and construction of more than 11,000 housing units by the NHA and SHFC in attainment of the 4PH program.

“This (approved credit lines) will not only sustain the positive momentum we have gained in the nationwide implementation of Pambansang Pabahay, but equally important, it will further bolster private sector confidence,” Acuzar stated.

“We expect more private partners, especially financial institutions, developers and contractors, to actively participate in the program this coming year,” he added.

So far, 17 projects under the flagship Pambansang Pabahay are currently in various stages of development and construction throughout the country.

According to Acuzar, about 300 units at the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod City, headed by Mayor Albee Benitez, are set for turnover. More units are expected for delivery in the coming months.

“I am confident that 2024 will be a milestone year for our President’s Pambansang Pabahay. Slowly but surely, we are now reaping the fruits of our labor,” he said.

“It’s our simple way of returning the favor to President Marcos Jr., for his all-out support to DHSUD,” he added.

Acuzar has branded Marcos’ issuance of Executive Orders (EO) 34 and 35 as a huge push to DHSUD’s pursuit of its mandates, particularly on the provision of sustainable housing, human settlements and urban development.

The President issued the EOs in fulfillment of his commitment not only to the 4PH program but, more importantly, to the overall development of the sector, putting premium on the welfare of the poorest of the poor.

EO 34 declared the Pambansang Pabahay as the flagship program of the government and directed all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, to submit their inventory of available lands, while EO 35 created the Inter-agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, also headed by DHSUD.

vuukle comment

DHSUD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emulate Rizal&rsquo;s genuine love for country &ndash; Marcos

Emulate Rizal’s genuine love for country – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
As the nation marked the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal yesterday, President Marcos called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is firm on its stand in asserting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea over China,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Makabayan bloc yesterday made a last-minute call for Malacañang to stop the implementation of the public utility...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to display solidarity and volunteerism, and to contribute to efforts to secure...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The past year was a productive one for the Senate.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Postal Corp. recently launched its Wooden Dragon stamp to mark the start of the new year.
Headlines
fbtw
Congress OKs doubling teachers&rsquo; supply allowance

Congress OKs doubling teachers’ supply allowance

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Both chambers of Congress have approved the increased supply allowance for about 800,000 public school teachers nationwide,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists&rsquo;

‘OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Luring tourists to the country should not be limited to foreigners, since statistics have shown that overseas Filipinos –...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with