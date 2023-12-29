^

‘One-time’ cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization — DSWD 

Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 5:28pm
'One-time' cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization — DSWD 
Members of the transport group Manibela stage a protest rally as part of the group’s nationwide strike against the public utility vehicle modernization program and the alleged corruption inside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) along East Avenue in Quezon City on October 16, 2023.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Drivers who will be affected by the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program can avail of the one-time financial assistance offered by the government to persons “in crisis,” the Department of Social Welfare and Development said on Friday.

DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Miramel Laxa said that jeepney drivers whose livelihoods will be affected by the government’s December 31 consolidation deadline can apply for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) as they fall under the definition of those "in crisis."  

“Availing of AICS can help them meet their basic needs through different forms of assistance such as food, and cash aid, among others,” Laxa said in a DSWD news release.

DSWD’s AICS is a one-time financial assistance offered to those who are undergoing a "crisis" based on the assessment of DSWD social workers.

The assistance can come in the form of medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services.

This comes two days before the government's deadline for PUVs to consolidate into corporations or cooperatives. Those who will not comply with the requirement will lose their right to operate by Jan. 1, 2024, while jeepneys in routes with only 60% consolidated vehicles or below will still be allowed to ply the road until Jan. 21, 2023. 

Transport group PISTON earlier warned that around 140,000 drivers and 60,000 operators nationwide will lose their source of income by next year since nearly 65,000 public utility jeepneys and 6,700 UVE units have yet to be consolidated. 

DSWD

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION

JEEPNEY PHASE-OUT

PUVMP

TRANSPORTATION
