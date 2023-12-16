PCSO pilots 'E-Lotto'; foreigners and OFWs abroad now eligible to bet

People line up to place their bets at a lotto outlet along Kamuning in Quezon City on Saturday (May 21, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Lottery bettors can now buy tickets and claim prizes in the comfort of their own homes after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced the launching of the PCSO E-Lotto app.

The online gaming system aims to provide a "safe, modern, and accessible lottery" to players. The trial will run for over a year, according to the government-owned and controlled corporation.

"It's already available. We will be providing a QR code that you could use which will direct you to our website. You could register there and create an e-wallet that you could use in betting," said PCSO general manager Mel Robles in a Filipino interview by One PH on Friday.

"Should you win, you could also use it. For a certain amount, you could insert it in your e-wallet."

The agency also said that this is part of government's efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal online lottery games.

To prioritize security and restrict participation to adults (18-years-old and above), the process mandates registration and multiple layers of identity verification.

Robles said that development is underway for an Android and iOS app, expected to launch in the upcoming days.

"You will be required to use a Filipino SIM [card]. Even if you're abroad, use your Filipino SIM," said Robles, extending the chance to overseas Filipino workers to win millions in prizes.

"Foreigners could also play if they have a Philippine government ID, like an alien certificate of registration. But what is critical is a Philippine-registered phone."

A threat to physical lotto outlets?

Robles assured those who run physical lotto outlets that there would be a "positive effect" to them with the launching of E-Lotto.

The PCSO presently holds a market share of only 2% among Filipinos, totaling over 2 million individuals. The introduction of E-Lotto is anticipated to inflate the jackpot prize, potentially catalyzing an increase in bets across traditional physical outlets as well.

The heightened accessibility of the platform is projected to bolster revenue for charitable initiatives. Presently, payment methods include GCash, with ongoing discussions to incorporate third-party gateway payments such as banks and additional e-wallets.

This year, the House of Representatives' committee on games and amusement proposed a bill to ban online betting for all lotto games, a measure the PCSO had initially considered introducing.

— with reports from One PH