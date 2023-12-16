New Marina chief named

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed Sonia Bautista Malaluan as the new administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said yesterday.

Malaluan replaced Hernani Fabia, who resigned early this month.

Marcos cited Malaluan’s training and experience in economics, technology, finance, law, management, public utilities and in other aspects of the maritime industry.

Prior to her latest appointment, Malaluan was MARINA administrator for planning.

MARINA is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation. One of its mandates is to integrate the development, promotion and regulation of the maritime industry in the Philippines.

Malaluan also served as MARINA Director II, maritime attaché to London, chief accountant and chief transportation development officer. Malaluan is a certified public accountant.

She finished Bachelor Science in Commerce from the Western Philippine College in 1987 and obtained a master’s degree in science in shipping management from the World Maritime University in Sweden in 1998.

She also earned her master’s degree in public administration from Singapore’s National University, Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy in 2011.