LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.