^

Headlines

39 Filipinos remain in Gaza amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 12:50pm
39 Filipinos remain in Gaza amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing heavy combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli military in Gaza City a month after Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel on October 7, in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.
AFP / Mahmud Hams

MANILA, Philippines — Over three dozen Filipinos are still in Israeli-occupied Gaza as bombs target Palestinians, more than a month into the conflict.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shared the news on Saturday, a day after the first batch of fleeing Filipinos from Palestine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3.

"There are 39 Filipinos still in Gaza... Some of them do not want to leave," said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega in Filipino in an interview by the dzBB.

"Others will only leave if their Palestinian wife or husband will be allowed to leave with them."

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. earlier confirmed the safe exit of 40 Filipinos through Egypt's Rafah crossing.

Around 56 more Filipinos followed suit, bringing the number of successful Pinoy evacuees to 98. Philippine authorities estimate that over 137 Filipinos live within the enclave.

The DFA had placed Gaza under Alert Level 4 last October due to the intensification of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making evacuation for Filipinos mandatory.

Entry permits remain a problem

According to De Vega, some Palestinian spouses of Filipinos were not given clearance to leave.

"That is why there are still 39 [Filipinos] left in Gaza," continued De Vega, while stressing that some Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza were not granted entry permits by Egypt.

"For instance, if someone has been cleared by the Palestinian side, when he arrives in Egypt, he has to undergo security check again. Some are not approved even if already given clearance by Israel."

At least 10,000 casualties have been recorded so far by Palestinian authorities following the retaliation of Israeli forces due to the attacks of Palestinian militants such as the Hamas.

The "Operation al-Aqsa Storm," conducted by Palestinian militants, is reportedly a response to attacks by Jewish settlers, along with confrontations in Jenin and the Al-Aqsa mosque. These events have resulted in the tragic loss of over 200 Palestinian lives, further intensified by the ongoing military occupation by Israel.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

GAZA

ISRAEL

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

PALESTINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
This brings the total number of Filipinos evacuating from the Gaza Strip to 98 out of the estimated population of 137 Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice Sara thanks Imee for supporting Duterte family

Vice Sara thanks Imee for supporting Duterte family

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte yesterday thanked the President’s sister Sen. Imee Marcos for her...
Headlines
fbtw
First &lsquo;green justice zone&rsquo; launched in Palawan

First ‘green justice zone’ launched in Palawan

By Nillicent Bautista | 13 hours ago
The Justice Sector Coordinating Council launched yesterday the country’s first-ever “green justice zone”...
Headlines
fbtw
56 more Pinoys leave Gaza

56 more Pinoys leave Gaza

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
More Filipinos have fled from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and are on their way to Cairo, Egypt, President Marcos announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Cobonpue named Pratt &lsquo;Legend&rsquo;

Cobonpue named Pratt ‘Legend’

13 hours ago
Internationally acclaimed Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue received the Pratt Legends of 2023 award last Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palay farmgate price hits P31 per kilo

Palay farmgate price hits P31 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 5 hours ago
The farmgate price of palay reached P31 per kilo as cost of well-milled rice reached P54 per kilo, according to farmers’...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Watch out for restoration of Vice President Sara&rsquo;s secret funds&rsquo;

‘Watch out for restoration of Vice President Sara’s secret funds’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 hours ago
The public must be vigilant in monitoring the budget process to prevent the restoration of Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
China blasts Philippine vessel anew with water cannon

China blasts Philippine vessel anew with water cannon

By Michael Punongbayan | 5 hours ago
China Coast Guard and militia vessels again used water cannons and made dangerous maneuvers in an attempt yesterday to block...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste leader backs rules-based approach in West Philippine Sea

Timor-Leste leader backs rules-based approach in West Philippine Sea

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
imor-Leste is backing the Philippines’ “rules-based approach” in dealing with disputes in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with