^

Headlines

Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 8:42am
Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to â��Goringâ�� â�� PAGASA
Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. of Aug. 29, 2023.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme northern Luzon as the cyclone continued to head to the Luzon Strait.

The typhoon was last spotted 220 kilometers to the east of Aparri in Cagayan, with maximum peak winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph. It was heading north northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Goring may re-intensify and reach near-super typhoon strength by the time it passes very close or over Batanes Wednesday morning or afternoon. Re-intensifying into a super typhoon is not ruled out.

PAGASA raised wind signals in parts of Luzon due to Goring.

Signal No. 3

  • northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island)

Storm-force winds may result in moderate to significant impacts in the area.

Signal No. 2

  • Batanes
  • rest of Babuyan Islands
  • extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Gale-force winds could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño)
  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

Between 100 and 200 millimeters or around four to eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands on Tuesday.

Residents of Batanes, the rest of Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan may have 50 to 100 mm of accumulated rainfall.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards, and in places that received substantial amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Goring will continue to bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin and most of Zamboanga Peninsula.

Goring will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Potential Hanna

Weather forecasters are also monitoring the tropical storm with international name Haikui, which was last seen 1,885 km to the east of northern Luzon.

The cyclone may enter the PAR region Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon. Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be called Hanna.

“The current forecast scenario suggests that Haikui is less likely to directly affect the country. However, it may enhance the Southwest Monsoon beginning on Wednesday or Thursday,” PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin, noting this will result in the continuation of occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas throughout the week.

Goring’s forecast position

Aug. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 195 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 a.m. - over the coastal waters of Ivana, Batanes
Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 65 km west of Itbayat, Batanes
Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 190 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 325 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
Sept. 1, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 435 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
Sept. 2, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 610 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
Sept. 3, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 785 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

17 hours ago
The tropical storm with international name Haikui was last spotted 2,205 kilometers to the east of Northern Luzon, with peak...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: 22 million students returning to school today

DepEd: 22 million students returning to school today

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
A smooth opening of classes is seen today, with more than 22 million elementary and high school students expected to troop...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Goring weakens into typhoon, but expected to re-intensify

PAGASA: Goring weakens into typhoon, but expected to re-intensify

1 day ago
The cyclone may weaken further in the next 12 hours due to upwelling of cooler ocean waters and onset of dry-intrusion. But...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DA can&rsquo;t commit that onion crisis won&rsquo;t happen for rice&rsquo;

‘DA can’t commit that onion crisis won’t happen for rice’

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Officials of the Department of Agriculture have failed to commit that last year’s crisis on onions, wherein the retail...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Unleash the hero in us, Marcos urges Pinoys

Unleash the hero in us, Marcos urges Pinoys

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday urged Filipinos to unleash their inner heroes and “act genuinely for the good of anothe...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE: Comelec sees 2 million bets filing COCs

BSKE: Comelec sees 2 million bets filing COCs

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Over two million aspirants for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are expected to file their certificates...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price hike: P0.30 for gasoline, P0.70 for diesel

Fuel price hike: P0.30 for gasoline, P0.70 for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Pump prices continue their upward movement today, with oil companies implementing another round of price hikes.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No evidence of plunder vs PS-DBM, Pharmally execs&rsquo;

‘No evidence of plunder vs PS-DBM, Pharmally execs’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
There is no evidence to prove plunder had been committed in the anomalous awarding of P4.165-billion supply contracts for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with