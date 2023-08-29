Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. of Aug. 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme northern Luzon as the cyclone continued to head to the Luzon Strait.

The typhoon was last spotted 220 kilometers to the east of Aparri in Cagayan, with maximum peak winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph. It was heading north northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Goring may re-intensify and reach near-super typhoon strength by the time it passes very close or over Batanes Wednesday morning or afternoon. Re-intensifying into a super typhoon is not ruled out.

PAGASA raised wind signals in parts of Luzon due to Goring.

Signal No. 3

northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island)

Storm-force winds may result in moderate to significant impacts in the area.

Signal No. 2

Batanes

rest of Babuyan Islands

extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Gale-force winds could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

Between 100 and 200 millimeters or around four to eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands on Tuesday.

Residents of Batanes, the rest of Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan may have 50 to 100 mm of accumulated rainfall.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards, and in places that received substantial amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Goring will continue to bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin and most of Zamboanga Peninsula.

Goring will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Potential Hanna

Weather forecasters are also monitoring the tropical storm with international name Haikui, which was last seen 1,885 km to the east of northern Luzon.

The cyclone may enter the PAR region Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon. Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be called Hanna.

“The current forecast scenario suggests that Haikui is less likely to directly affect the country. However, it may enhance the Southwest Monsoon beginning on Wednesday or Thursday,” PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin, noting this will result in the continuation of occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas throughout the week.

Goring’s forecast position

Aug. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 195 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 a.m. - over the coastal waters of Ivana, Batanes

Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 65 km west of Itbayat, Batanes

Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 190 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 325 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 1, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 435 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 2, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 610 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 3, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 785 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico