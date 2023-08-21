^

Headlines

Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE 

Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 3:26pm
Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKEÂ 
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has greenlighted the administrative transfer of ten barangays from Makati City to Taguig City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

According to a Comelec memorandum dated August 19, the poll body is set to start the process for the administrative transfer of records of the affected voters in the ten enlisted men’s barrio (embo) barangays. The memorandum was signed by Comelec Director Consuelo Diola.

In preparation for the BSKE on October 30, the Comelec has recommended a series of procedural steps to facilitate the administrative transfer of voters and electoral precincts from Makati to Taguig.

Among others, the poll body has ordered its law department to obtain a copy of the Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of Taguig and develop a legal strategy that would direct the Makati local government unit allow the use of schools in the ten barangays as voting centers "in case the LGU of Makati refuses the use thereof."

Comelec has also recommended for the Office of the Election Officer of Makati and Taguig to prepare a new list of precincts reflecting the change and prepare a new list of qualified electoral boards, among others.

The SC previously issued a document dated August 14 stating there needs to be a "writ of execution" before the Taguig LGU can have full control of the ten barangays previously under Makati.

Last week, Department of Education's Office of the Secretary stepped in to temporarily assume direct supervision of 14 schools situated in the embo barangays due to the dispute between Taguig and Makati regarding the former's Brigada Eskwela activities amid their land row.

The DepEd issued Directive No. 023, acknowledging the escalating tension observed in the 14 schools impacted by the SC decision finalizing Taguig's border claims.

vuukle comment

COMELEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US, Japan, Australia plan joint drills in SCS

US, Japan, Australia plan joint drills in SCS

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 2 days ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Ninoy supporters ask Pinoys: Defy fake news, deception

Ninoy supporters ask Pinoys: Defy fake news, deception

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
On the eve of the 40th death anniversary of Benigno Aquino Jr., dozens of the senator’s supporters and members of political...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy fishermen harassed &lsquo;with or without China fishing ban&rsquo;

Pinoy fishermen harassed ‘with or without China fishing ban’

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
China will never stop harassing Filipino fisherfolk regardless if they followed China’s annual unilateral fishing ban...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat Dam water level drops anew

Angat Dam water level drops anew

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam has started to drop, falling by at least 1.28 meters in the past week, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group files P1 fare hike petition tomorrow

Transport group files P1 fare hike petition tomorrow

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Amid the upward trend in diesel prices, a transport group over the weekend said that it would formally file a petition before...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DOH to suffer P10 billion budget cut in 2024&rsquo;

‘DOH to suffer P10 billion budget cut in 2024’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health may get an increase of P500,000 for its cancer fund, but overall, the agency stands to suffer a P10-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher penalties pushed for environment offenses

Higher penalties pushed for environment offenses

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Following massive flooding that burdened many people in several areas of the country, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a measure...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with