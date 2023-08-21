Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has greenlighted the administrative transfer of ten barangays from Makati City to Taguig City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

According to a Comelec memorandum dated August 19, the poll body is set to start the process for the administrative transfer of records of the affected voters in the ten enlisted men’s barrio (embo) barangays. The memorandum was signed by Comelec Director Consuelo Diola.

In preparation for the BSKE on October 30, the Comelec has recommended a series of procedural steps to facilitate the administrative transfer of voters and electoral precincts from Makati to Taguig.

Among others, the poll body has ordered its law department to obtain a copy of the Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of Taguig and develop a legal strategy that would direct the Makati local government unit allow the use of schools in the ten barangays as voting centers "in case the LGU of Makati refuses the use thereof."

Comelec has also recommended for the Office of the Election Officer of Makati and Taguig to prepare a new list of precincts reflecting the change and prepare a new list of qualified electoral boards, among others.

The SC previously issued a document dated August 14 stating there needs to be a "writ of execution" before the Taguig LGU can have full control of the ten barangays previously under Makati.

Last week, Department of Education's Office of the Secretary stepped in to temporarily assume direct supervision of 14 schools situated in the embo barangays due to the dispute between Taguig and Makati regarding the former's Brigada Eskwela activities amid their land row.

The DepEd issued Directive No. 023, acknowledging the escalating tension observed in the 14 schools impacted by the SC decision finalizing Taguig's border claims.