LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DSWD

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations on Thursday continued to lead the hearing into the proposed 2024 national budget.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian is representing the agency at the hearing being held at the Batasan Session Hall.

The agency is presenting its programs which include Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, social pension for indigent senior citizens, protective services for individuals and families in difficult circumstances, zero hunger projects, disaster response and rehabilitation program, food stamp program, among many others.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DSWD from 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.

DSWD

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
