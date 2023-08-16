^

Mayon Volcano evacuees to receive 10K sacks of rice from Japan

August 16, 2023 | 4:34pm
More than 4,000 sacks of rice from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture-Forestry and Fisheries are being unloaded on Saturday (August 12) by the DSWD Bicol Regional Office for distribution to families affected by the Mayon unrest.
MANILA, Philippines — Families affected by Mt. Mayon’s unrest will receive 10,000 sacks of rice from Japan on Thursday.

In an update on Saturday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Bicol Region Office said that it started unloading 4,000 of the 10,000 sacks of rice donation, from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture-Forestry and Fisheries.

"Extending our support to the affected families of the Mt. Mayon eruption through 300 MT (metric tons) of rice  from Japan arrived at DSWD warehouse. Wishing them strength and a swift recovery as they navigate this challenging times," Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said in a tweet.

These will be distributed in a turnover ceremony in Camalig, Albay slated August 17. It will be led by NIHEI Daisuke, Economic Affairs Minister of the Embassy of Japan.

The rice donation is part of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) which Japan is a member of. It aims to help neighboring countries strengthen food security and reduce poverty, especially during natural hazards. 

Officials from DSWD, Department of Agriculture, National Food Authority, APTERR Secretariat and Albay Province will also attend the turnover ceremony. 

As of August 10, The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 9,876 families, all from Region 5, have been affected since Mayon became active in June.

More than half of all affected families have stayed in evacuation centers, while 418 families sought safety elsewhere. 

As of August 9, the Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development has conducted a total of 7,043 consultations since June 12. 

Three in four consultations were caused by cough, colds, sore throat, fever, skin diseases, loose stools and abdominal pain, among others.

The region has received about P300 million worth of donations, many of which are financial and food. Other assistance provided are bottles of water, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, tents and so forth. 

Families have also received 5,200 sacks of rice from donations. With Japan’s support, they will have an additional 10,000 sacks of rice weighing 30 kilos per sack.

The Philippines has already received assistance from Japan since 2013 when Typhoon Yolanda devastated the country. Most recent support was for the affected families of COVID-19 in Quezon City, Manila, and some parts of Bulacan and Cavite.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 3 and may possibly erupt within days or weeks, NDRRMC said. — intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

