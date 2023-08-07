^

1.6 million PUV, tricycle drivers to get one-time fuel assistance

1.6 million PUV, tricycle drivers to get one-time fuel assistance
MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.6 million public utility vehicle and tricycle drivers are set to get one-time cash assistance from the government to help them ride the costs of soaring fuel prices this month, the transportation department said Sunday.

The Department of Transportation announced that it is set to distribute one-time cash grants to 1,640,000 drivers amounting to P2.95 billion, in total, through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Drivers of modern public utility jeepneys and modern UV express will get P10,000, according to an announcement by the DoTR.

Meanwhile, drivers of other modes of transport will receive P6,500. Tricycle and delivery riders will be getting P1,000 and P1,200, respectively.

“We will make sure that the assistance to our PUV drivers will be distributed immediately so they can use it, pay for their fuel and improve their daily income,” Department of Transportation (DoTR) Secretary Jamie Bautista said.

Around 280,000 PUV drivers are slated to obtain a one-time cash grant from the agency, according to data from the LTFRB.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will also extend assistance to approximately 930,000 tricycle drivers, while the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will offer aid to about 150,000 riders engaged in delivery services.

Government estimates have pegged another round of fuel price hikes for the fifth consecutive week for diesel and kerosene, and the fourth for gasoline. 

Industry estimates suggest diesel prices could surge by P3.40 to P3.60 per liter based on recent oil trading (July 31 to August 3, 2023), according to a GMA News report.

Oil companies raised pump prices last week, with the price of diesel and kerosene increasing by more than P3 per liter and gasoline by over P2 per liter.

The notable price increases are largely linked to Saudi Arabia's oil output cuts. — Cristina Chi with reports by The STAR / Richmond Mercurio

