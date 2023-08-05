^

Headlines

Agricultural damages due to 'Egay,' 'Falcon' balloon to over P2.75 billion

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 12:31pm
Agricultural damages due to 'Egay,' 'Falcon' balloon to over P2.75 billion
Residents gather stalks of destroyed corns at the height of Typhoon Doksuri at a farm in Ilagan town, Isabela province on July 26, 2023.
AFP / Stringer

MANILA, Philippines — While the previous Super Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon may have subsided from their paths of destruction in the Philippines, data on the damages both caused continues to pour in to this day.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Saturday, the tropical cyclones had already affected over 3.03 million residents, including:

  • dead: 29
  • injured: 165
  • missing: 11
  • displaced: 285,202
  • inside evacuation centers: 51,593
  • outside evacuation centers: 233,609

Out of all those who died, 27 of which are still for validation. Most of the said casualties were reported to have happened in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

"Egay" ancd "Falcon" had caused flooding, landslides, tornadoes, etc. in various areas in the country, affecting the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon the most.

The two tropical cyclones and the intensified southwest moonsoon have already affected 14 out of 17 regions throughout Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Agricultural damages jump by almost P1 billion

According to the NDRRMC, agricultural damages due to the said weather systems are now at P2.75 billion. This figure is far from the P1.93 billion in production losses on Friday.

This had already affected over 117,033 farmers and fisherfolk throughout the nation, leaving over 143,429 hectares of crop area damaged.

"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to P3,631,012,164.44 was reported in Region 1, Region 2, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6,
Region 8, Region 11, Region 12, BARMM, CAR," the council said.

On the other hand, a total of 56,994 houses have already been damaged. While most only took partial damages, 2,288 homes were said to have been totally destroyed.

A total of 232 cities and municipalities have so far declared a state of calamity, enabling the government to institute a price free on basic necessities.

Over P248.32 billion of assistance have been provided to those affected by the storms in the form of family food packs, financial aid, etc.

PAGASA earlier said that it expects two to three tropical storms to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in August 2023.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

DAMAGES

EGAY

FALCON

HABAGAT

INFRASTRUCTURE

NDRRMC

PAGASA

SUPER TYPHOON

TROPICAL CYCLONES

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Hidden hate and lies: How &lsquo;covert&rsquo; political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

Hidden hate and lies: How ‘covert’ political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Content creators engaged in covert political campaigning during the 2022 elections were paid a premium for their unique ability...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Vice President Sara received P300K, President Marcos zero for Cabinet posts

Vice President Sara received P300K, President Marcos zero for Cabinet posts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was paid a total of P300,000 last year as the secretary of the Department of Education while President...
Headlines
fbtw
University of the Philippines faces budget cut of P3 billion next year

University of the Philippines faces budget cut of P3 billion next year

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The University of the Philippines is facing a budget cut of almost P3 billion next year, budget documents submitted to Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now open to immune compromised

Bivalent jabs now open to immune compromised

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Immunocompromised individuals can now receive bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa announced yesterd...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation eases; food still biggest price hike driver

Inflation eases; food still biggest price hike driver

By Louella Desiderio | 4 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate eased for the sixth consecutive month in July to its lowest level in 16 months, driven...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR to review all Manila Bay reclamation projects

DENR to review all Manila Bay reclamation projects

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will form a team to review all ongoing reclamation activities amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ban reimposed on e-prescriptions for dangerous drugs

Ban reimposed on e-prescriptions for dangerous drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Physicians are again required to use the special prescription form from the Department of Health in issuing prescriptions...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel seen increasing by as much as P3.60/liter

Diesel seen increasing by as much as P3.60/liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Pump prices are expected to continue soaring next week, with diesel and kerosene poised for another round of hefty incre...
Headlines
fbtw

Caritas Health placed under receivership

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
Health maintenance organization Caritas Health Shield Inc. may be liquidated over the next few months after the government placed it under receivership.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with