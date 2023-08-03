^

67 rescued from half-submerged boat in Quezon province

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 5:30pm
67 rescued from half-submerged boat in Quezon province
The Philippine Coast Guard said that all passengers of Motor boat Jovelle Express 3 were in “good physical condition.”
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty passengers and seven crew members of a boat that partially submerged in the waters off Polillo in Quezon province were rescued, the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday. 

The PCG said all passengers were in “good physical condition.”

Motor boat Jovelle Express 3 was en route to Real town from Patnanungan when it partially sank in the vicinity waters off Barangay Macnit. 

“Said boat incurred damage to its forward part as a hard material accidentally hit the boat, causing the motor banca to take in water,” the PCG said in an incident report. 

According to the Coast Guard, all passengers were provided with enough life vests before the vessel left the port, and the weather conditions were “good” at the time of departure. 

The PCG said it dispatched a group and established contact with a vessel that was providing assistance to the distressed boat. It also directed its substation in Polillo to provide assistance. 

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, has a poor maritime safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year.

Fifty people were rescued Wednesday after a motor boat half-submerged in the waters off San Antonio in Northern Samar. 

An overloaded passenger boat that capsized in Laguna de Bay last week killed 27 people. The maximum capacity of the motor boat Aya Express was 42, but it was carrying about 70 people when the accident happened. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
