^

Headlines

DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2023 | 12:00am
DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe
A porter pushes a cart loaded with red onions in Binondo, Manila on May 16, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered the preventive suspension pending investigation of five officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) over alleged irregularities in the procurement of onions later sold at Kadiwa stores.

Suspended pending the results of the investigation are DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, DA administrative officer Eunice Biblanias, DA officer-in-charge chief accountant Lolita Jamela, FTI vice president for operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III and FTI budget division head Juanita Lualhati.

In a four-page order dated Aug. 1, Martires said the respondents are being charged with grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service “in connection with the shortage of supply of onions in the Philippine markets, its price manipulation and the questionable procurement of onions by FTI from Bonena Multi-Purpose Cooperative.”

Specifically, he noted that violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act in relation to the Procurement Act were allegedly committed when the DA entered into a memorandum of agreement with the FTI for the procurement of onions for the Kadiwa Food Hub project.

FTI, in turn, entered into a letter of agreement with Bonena Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the delivery of 8,845 bags (about 247 metric tons) of onions.

Among alleged violations were the lack of parameters in the selection of cooperative that will supply and deliver the onions, questionable advance payment of 50 percent of the contract price, non-compliance of the memorandum of agreement, partial implementation of the contract and doubtful deliveries by the cooperative, according to Martires.

“It appears that the evidence of guilt of respondents Evangelista, Biblanias, Jamela, Trinidad III and Lualhati is strong and the charges against them involve grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty which may warrant their removal from the service,” the ombudsman’s order stated.

“Considering further that respondents’ continued stay in the office may influence potential witnesses and may prejudice the case filed against them due to their continued access to documentary evidence relative thereto, this office exercises its power to place respondents under preventive suspension,” it added.

The five officials have been placed under preventive suspension without pay for the duration of the proceedings, but not exceeding six months.

“When the delay in the disposition of the case by this office is due to the fault, negligence or petition of the respondents, the period of such delay shall not be counted in computing the period of suspension,” Martires said.

Based on the order, DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and FTI president and chief executive officer Robert Tan – the signatories of the memorandum of agreement – were also included in the complaint, but they are not among those ordered suspended.

The DA and FTI have yet to issue statements regarding the preventive suspension of the five officials.

vuukle comment

ONION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

15 hours ago
Classes and government offices in several provinces remain suspended on Tuesday due to Typhoon Falcon.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine gov't tags Teves, 12 others as terrorists

Philippine gov't tags Teves, 12 others as terrorists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
The move allows the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate and freeze the financial assets and properties of Teves—who...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

2 days ago
Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 135 kph, respectively...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

2 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government to import 1.3 MMT of rice

Government to import 1.3 MMT of rice

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The government is planning to import 1.3 million metric tons (MMT) of rice as President Marcos expressed concerns over the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Captain of capsized boat has no license&rsquo;

‘Captain of capsized boat has no license’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Donald Anain, the captain of motor banca Aya Express, does not have a valid Boat Captain 1 license, according to the Maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and his armed supporters as terrorists...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese lawmaker supports Philippines agriculture, infrastructure programs

Japanese lawmaker supports Philippines agriculture, infrastructure programs

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
A group of Japanese lawmakers has expressed support for the Philippines’ development programs and is pushing for a government-to-government...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with