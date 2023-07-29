^

Headlines

Filipino sailor serves aboard USS Reagan

Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 6:30pm
Filipino sailor serves aboard USS Reagan
Neil Genesis Ortiguerra refills an emergency air canister aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in the Indian Ocean.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Estrada Eguizabal

MANILA, Philippines — Hailing from Olongapo City, Neil Genesis Ortiguerra now serves as a 3rd Class Aircrew Survival Equipmentman at the USS Ronald Reagan.

The USS Ronald Reagan is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier under the United States Navy. It serves as the US Navy’s first responder in times of emergency or crisis.

The carrier also “provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.”

In a photo released on July 20, Ortiguerra, now assigned to the Tigertails of Strike Fighter Squadron, was seen refilling an emergency air canister aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in the Indian Ocean.

Aside from Ortiguerra, another sailor from the Philippines directs aircraft on the flight deck aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the Indian Ocean, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Michael Angelo Smith, from Cebu. This was reported in a July 19 photo release.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha Chevalier Losada)

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is the only forward-deployed aircraft carrier.

The carrier also arrived on Philippine shores in October last year. Among its agenda is the rest and recreation of its troops whose members included many Filipinos

Its visit to the country signaled a strengthened alliance between the Philippines and the US after diplomatic ties between the two countries got tested under the Duterte administration.

Despite previous animosity between the Marcoses and the USS’ namesake, the Philippines has been more open to resuming joint patrols with the US in the contested West Philippine Sea. —intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado

vuukle comment

USS RONALD REAGAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

2 days ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

4 days ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

By Artemio Dumlao | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. personally delivered relief supplies and cash assistance to families affected...
Headlines
fbtw
NPAs in southern Tagalog refuse Marcos' amnesty offer, to continue revolution

NPAs in southern Tagalog refuse Marcos' amnesty offer, to continue revolution

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
No member of the communist led New People's Army (NPA) in Southern Tagalog will surrender their arms in exchange of President...
Headlines
fbtw
'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion &mdash; NDRRMC

'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion — NDRRMC

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
More casualties have been recorded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council due to the past Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' maintains strength, to intensify habagat and monsoon rains

'Falcon' maintains strength, to intensify habagat and monsoon rains

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon decelerated on Saturday as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with