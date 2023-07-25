^

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 25 due to ‘Egay’

July 25, 2023 | 11:27am
A man wades in flood waters at the corner of Taft and UN avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 14, 2023
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and government work have been suspended on Tuesday due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri.)

Egay intensified into a super typhoon category on Tuesday morning.

In view of these, some private and public schools have announced suspension of classes. These are:

All levels

  • Malabon City – Public, private schools
  • Pasig City – Public, private schools, universities
  • Buguey, Cagayan – Public, private schools, (All levels except CSU College of Fisheries)
  • Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro – Public, private schools, work in government offices
  • Pigcawayan, Cotabato – Until Wednesday, July 26

Pre-school to Senior high

  • Montalban, Rizal – Public, private schools
  • Tanay, Rizal

Government work

  • Batanes – Until Wednesday

The Supreme Court also announced that the following courts have suspended work on Tuesday:

  • Aparri, Cagayan Regional Trial Court and Municipal Trial Court
  • Aparri, Cagayan Municipal Circuit Trial Court
  • Tuguegarao City Municipal Trial Court in Cities

 

Amid the unfavorable weather condition, the University of the Philippines-Diliman also announced that it is implementing asynchronous modes of learning from Tuesday until Wednesday.

Please refresh this page for updates. 

— Rosette Adel

EGAYPH

WALANG PASOK
