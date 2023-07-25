Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 25 due to ‘Egay’
MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and government work have been suspended on Tuesday due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri.)
Egay intensified into a super typhoon category on Tuesday morning.
In view of these, some private and public schools have announced suspension of classes. These are:
All levels
- Malabon City – Public, private schools
- Pasig City – Public, private schools, universities
- Buguey, Cagayan – Public, private schools, (All levels except CSU College of Fisheries)
- Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro – Public, private schools, work in government offices
- Pigcawayan, Cotabato – Until Wednesday, July 26
Pre-school to Senior high
- Montalban, Rizal – Public, private schools
- Tanay, Rizal
Government work
- Batanes – Until Wednesday
The Supreme Court also announced that the following courts have suspended work on Tuesday:
- Aparri, Cagayan Regional Trial Court and Municipal Trial Court
- Aparri, Cagayan Municipal Circuit Trial Court
- Tuguegarao City Municipal Trial Court in Cities
Amid the unfavorable weather condition, the University of the Philippines-Diliman also announced that it is implementing asynchronous modes of learning from Tuesday until Wednesday.
Please refresh this page for updates.
— Rosette Adel
- Latest
- Trending