Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 25 due to ‘Egay’

A man wades in flood waters at the corner of Taft and UN avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and government work have been suspended on Tuesday due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri.)

Egay intensified into a super typhoon category on Tuesday morning.

In view of these, some private and public schools have announced suspension of classes. These are:

All levels

Malabon City – Public, private schools

Pasig City – Public, private schools, universities

Buguey, Cagayan – Public, private schools, (All levels except CSU College of Fisheries)

Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro – Public, private schools, work in government offices

Pigcawayan, Cotabato – Until Wednesday, July 26

Pre-school to Senior high

Montalban, Rizal – Public, private schools

Tanay, Rizal

Government work

Batanes – Until Wednesday

The Supreme Court also announced that the following courts have suspended work on Tuesday:

Aparri, Cagayan Regional Trial Court and Municipal Trial Court

Aparri, Cagayan Municipal Circuit Trial Court

Tuguegarao City Municipal Trial Court in Cities

Amid the unfavorable weather condition, the University of the Philippines-Diliman also announced that it is implementing asynchronous modes of learning from Tuesday until Wednesday.

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel