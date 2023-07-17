^

NDRRMC: 1 dead, 26K affected by heavy rain from 'Dodong', 'habagat'

Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 12:59pm
Pedestrians and motorists endure heavy flooding at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila due to torrential downpour brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on Friday July 14, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — One individual was reported dead in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Rizal over the weekend, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday. 

The NDRRMC told reporters it is validating the reported fatality. 

“A part of a hill in [Antipolo] collapsed due to heavy rains. [The] house wherein the reported victim resided was hit by a big stone,” it said. 

The NDRRMC also reported that the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and Tropical Storm Dodong (international name: Talim) have affected over 26,000 people from Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas. 

The heavy rain from the two weather systems damaged 14 houses in Calabarzon and Western Visayas, and left six roads and one bridge unpassable as of Monday morning. 

The government has so far provided P381,052 in assistance to affected residents.

Dodong left the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday and is no longer affecting any parts of the country. 

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to drench most parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday. 

PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao, which has a “high chance” of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next few days. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

