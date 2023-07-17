PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may become cyclone

Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on July 17, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area east of Mindanao could develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days, state weather forecasters said Monday.

There is a “high chance” that the LPA spotted 1,070 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao will become a cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badria said.

Badria said the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility Monday.

If the weather system strengthens, it will be called “Egay”—the country’s fifth tropical cyclone this year.

“It still has no direct impacts on any parts of the country, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao. Based on data, it is likely to move closer to the country if it becomes a cyclone,” Badria said.

The southwest monsoon or habagat continues to drench most parts of the Philippines, which may lead to floods or landslides.

According to PAGASA, occasional rain will affect residents of Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro.

Residents of Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of MIMAROPA, the rest of Central Luzon, and Western Visayas will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico