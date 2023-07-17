^

Headlines

PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may become cyclone

Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 8:57am
PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may become cyclone
Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on July 17, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area east of Mindanao could develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days, state weather forecasters said Monday. 

There is a “high chance” that the LPA spotted 1,070 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao will become a cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badria said. 

Badria said the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility Monday. 

If the weather system strengthens, it will be called “Egay”—the country’s fifth tropical cyclone this year. 

“It still has no direct impacts on any parts of the country, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao. Based on data, it is likely to move closer to the country if it becomes a cyclone,” Badria said. 

The southwest monsoon or habagat continues to drench most parts of the Philippines, which may lead to floods or landslides.

According to PAGASA, occasional rain will affect residents of Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro. 

Residents of Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of MIMAROPA, the rest of Central Luzon, and Western Visayas will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;LPA outside PAR may develop into typhoon&rsquo;
play

‘LPA outside PAR may develop into typhoon’

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
A new low-pressure area (LPA) has developed outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the eastern section of...
Headlines
fbtw
Shoe removal returns at NAIA

Shoe removal returns at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Air travelers departing for overseas destinations are again required to take off their shoes for security inspection at the...
Headlines
fbtw
P75.8 million PTV-4, DOT tourism ad deal unsettled &ndash; COA

P75.8 million PTV-4, DOT tourism ad deal unsettled – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
State broadcaster People’s Television Network Inc. has yet to settle the P75.8-million Notices of Disallowance issued...
Headlines
fbtw
Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano

Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Saturday issued a warning about the potential risks posed by heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
1.7 million license plates still undelivered by LTO

1.7 million license plates still undelivered by LTO

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
A total of 1.797 million pairs of license plates worth P808.702 million, paid by registered car owners since 2015, remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCO: No public funds used for &lsquo;Bagong Pilipinas&rsquo; logo

PCO: No public funds used for ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ logo

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
No public funds were used for creating the logo of the government’s new branding and communications strategy “Bagong...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to entice nurses to work in government

DOH to entice nurses to work in government

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health plans to closely coordinate with other government agencies in finding unemployed registered nurses,...
Headlines
fbtw
Use bicycles to fight climate change, Pinoys urged

Use bicycles to fight climate change, Pinoys urged

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Filipinos are encouraged to use bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat Dam water level improves slightly

Angat Dam water level improves slightly

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam increased by 58 centimeters following the rains brought by Tropical Storm Dodong but is still...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with