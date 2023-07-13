^

Headlines

SC: Petitions contesting COVID-19 measures should have been filed at lower courts

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 11:33am
SC: Petitions contesting COVID-19 measures should have been filed at lower courts
Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on Feb. 9, 2023.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the constitutionality of COVID-19 regulations issued by the government’s pandemic task force and other agencies for violating the doctrine of hierarchy of courts. 

The court unanimously voted to dismiss the petitions during a session Tuesday, two months after the World Health Organization declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19. 

“The court held that petitions were dismissible for violating the doctrine of hierarchy of courts as the resolution of the issues raised therein required the determination and adjudication of extremely technical and scientific facts that necessitates the conduct of a full-blown proceeding before a court of first instance,” the SC said. 

The petitioners had argued that several of the issuances of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Department of Education, Department of Health, and Makati City government trampled on their right to life and liberty without due process of law and constituted an impairment to their right to travel.

They also had contended that the issuances infringed on the equal protection clause for applying only to those without access to private vehicles and were discriminatory against the unvaccinated. 

One of the issuances assailed by the petitioners was IATF Resolution 148-B, which mandates all public and private establishments to require its eligible employees who are tasked to do on-site work to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else subject themselves to RT-PCR testing at their own expense every two week. 

As COVID-19 cases declined, the government eased several restrictions such as the mask mandate. Vaccination cards no longer need to be presented to many establishments.

In May, the WHO announced it was ending the public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, it declared for COVID-19 more than three years ago. PHEIC is the health agency’s highest level of alert. 

The WHO stressed that the threat of COVID-19, however, remains even if it no longer constitutes an emergency. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is inclined to withdraw the declaration of a state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 in the country. 

The Philippines has confirmed over 4.1 million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 fatalities, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were 6,132 active cases as of Wednesday.

Over 79 million people have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 since immunization efforts began in 2021. However, only a little over 24,000 people have gotten boosters. 

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK&rsquo;d 'Barbie' screening

Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK’d 'Barbie' screening

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
There is no nine-dash line in the Barbie movie.
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms has adopted a measure urging the Commission on Elections to use the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The high court has also noted Acosta’s “unabated public tirades against Canon III, Section 22 through social and...
Headlines
fbtw
Libelous posts punishable under cybercrime law only &ndash; SC

Libelous posts punishable under cybercrime law only – SC

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that “allegedly libelous” remarks posted online are punishable only under the cybercrime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US to China: Cease harassment in South China Sea

US to China: Cease harassment in South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
In marking the seventh anniversary of the South China Sea ruling on July 12, the United States urged China to follow international...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad to address water supply cut

Maynilad to address water supply cut

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Six augmentation projects are ongoing to address the impact of the National Water Resources Board allocation of 48 cubic meters...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospital group bucks PhilHealth transfer to OP

Private hospital group bucks PhilHealth transfer to OP

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Members of the medical community have expressed opposition to the proposed transfer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
DOT: &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; stays until further notice

DOT: ‘Love the Philippines’ stays until further notice

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Despite the mess created by its promotional video, the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region will continue using the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with