Remulla: Raps over Las PiÃ±as POGO raid pending due to lack of evidence

Remulla: Raps over Las Piñas POGO raid pending due to lack of evidence

Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 5:59pm
This handout photo taken on June 27, 2023 and released on June 28 by the Philippine National Police's anti-cybercrime group shows police officials (L) at work while others (R) are seen crouched on the floor of an office following a police raid on the premises in Las Piñas, Metro Manila. Philippine authorities have detained more than 2,700 people during a raid on several buildings in Manila where alleged trafficking victims were paid to recruit players for online games, police said on June 27.
AFP / Handout / Philippine National Police

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese human trafficking suspects arrested in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) raid have been released for further investigation due to lacking evidence from the Philippine National Police that led operations in Las Piñas City, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In a briefing on Monday, Remulla said five Chinese suspects have been released for further preliminary investigation. Complaints related to the raid are also still pending because the evidence is not complete, the justice chief said.

This was because the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group failed to coordinate with the DOJ before they conducted the raid.

“The DOJ and the PNP-ACG already have discussions that before they move, they should conduct a case buildup first so when we conduct raids and we arrest those who need to be arrested, we are sure we have evidence against them,” the DOJ chief said in Filipino.

Remulla noted that the police may have been used to making arrests without the case, but this will not be possible with his department.

The PNP-ACG did not identify specific acts and specific grounds in arresting persons. No specific complainants were also identified, but they went ahead with conducting the raid.

The justice chief said that while he has not talked to Police General Benjamin Accorda Jr. following his bypass surgery, he would want to discuss this with the police chief.

In June, the PNP rescued over 2,700 suspected trafficking victims, most of whom are foreigners, at a POGO in Las Piñas. Police said they received information on the presence of foreigners in the buildings.

Of the more than 2,000 workers rescued, those who did not have proper visas were sent back to their home countries. Others would undergo the process of cancellation of their visas so they can return to their countries.

Filipinos who were rescued have also returned to their homes, Remulla added. — Kristine Joy Patag

