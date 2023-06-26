Marcos appoints suspended lawyer Gadon as adviser for poverty alleviation

File photo shows lawyer Larry Gadon attending one of the impeachment proceedings against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed suspended lawyer Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Marcos' appointment of Gadon — who was indefinitely suspended by the Supreme Court for verbally assaulting a journalist last year — "reflects the government's commitment to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by our nation," the PCO said.

"He will play a pivotal role in advising the President on strategies and policies aimed at combating poverty and improving the lives of the most vulnerable sectors of society," the PCO added.

RELATED: Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video | Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist

The PCO also listed a laundry list of Gadon's experiences as a "corporate executive and legal counsel" in various fields that they said will help in the crafting of poverty alleviation strategies.

These fields include manufacturing, information technology, realty development, healthcare, resorts and hotels, construction, and trading.

"Prior to his appointment, he served as the Managing Partner of Gadon and Associates Law Office and an Associate at Antonio Abad and Associates Law Office, where he showcased his legal acumen and commitment to serving the public interest," PCO said. —Cristina Chi