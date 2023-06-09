'Chedeng' may enhance habagat, forecast to exit PAR Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Chedeng (Guchol) may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and bring occasional rain and gusty conditions, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday morning.

Chedeng was last spotted 875 kilometers east of Central Luzon or 910 km east of Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 130 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph. It was moving northwestward.

PAGASA said Chedeng will remain far from the Philippine landmass and is likely approaching the period that it is closest to the country.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine area of responsibility Monday morning.

What to expect

Chedeng is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall in the next three to five days, but it may enhance the southwest monsoon, which will dump occasional rain over some portions of southwestern Luzon in the next three days.

The hoisting of wind signals is also unlikely, PAGASA said.

The enhancement of the southwest monsoon in the next three days may bring gusty winds conditions in the following areas Friday:

Visayas

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

Gusty winds from the enhanced southwest monsoon will prevail in these areas by Saturday:

Visayas

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol region

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

Chedeng may bring moderate to rough sea conditions (2 to 3.5 meters) over the seaboards of Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland Northern Luzon. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Forecast position

June 9, 2023 2:00 PM - 865 km east of Northern Luzon

June 10, 2023 2:00 AM - 865 km east of Northern Luzon

June 10, 2023 2:00 PM - 905 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 11, 2023 2:00 AM - 920 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 11, 2023 2:00 PM - 1,070 km east Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 12, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,290 km east Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 13, 2023 2:00 AM - 2,040 km east Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico