Cloud seeding eyed to raise Angat water level

Sevillo David Jr., National Water Resources Board executive director, confirmed in a text message to The STAR that the idea is among those being considered to solve the problem.

MALOLOS, Philippines — As the water elevation of Angat Dam continues to slowly decrease despite the onset of the wet season, the government is eyeing rain-seeding operations among possible mitigation measures.

Sevillo David Jr., National Water Resources Board executive director, confirmed in a text message to The STAR that the idea is among those being considered to solve the problem.

Records from the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office showed the water elevation of Angat Dam as of 8 a.m. yesterday was at 188.65 meters, or 8.65 meters above its minimum operating level but 23.35 meters below its normal high water level.

David said that if the need arises, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) would discuss with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management the rain-seeding operations schedules.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of the raw water requirements for Metro Manila residents, contributes hydropower generation to the Luzon grid and provides irrigation water to rice lands in Bulacan and Pampanga provinces.

Earlier, David said the NWRB had approved Angat Dam’s water allocation to MWSS from June 1-15 at 52 cubic meters per second (CMS).

However, this will be cut down to 50 CMS from June 16-30 as the National Irrigation Administration will be given a water allocation of 40 CMS as maximum allocation and “can be modified based on actual irrigation requirement considering local flows.”

Meanwhile, the National El Niño Team met in Camp Aguinaldo yesterday to discuss the development of the national action plan for the weather phenomenon and report on the actions taken by different agencies to prepare for its projected adverse impacts on food, health, water, energy security and public safety.

“Public education on this climate phenomenon and its impact is essential to ensure that they support all efforts such as water conservation and other remedies. Again, the whole-of-nation approach remains key to the effectiveness of our preparations and interventions,” said Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Office of Civil Defense deputy administrator for operations.

“We encourage our people to join the national effort to prepare for the challenges of the El Niño phenomenon. Your cooperation, at the household level, will ensure that our preparations will be holistic and encompassing,” he added.

The government agencies continue to lay down plans to mitigate the possible negative impacts of El Niño in the country. — Michael Punongbayan