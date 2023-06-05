^

Headlines

UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 11:25am
UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni
For two years in a row, UP did not administer its annual college admission test (UPCAT) due to the pandemic.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines System has joined public clamor to safeguard the rights and well-being of three UP alumni who rights groups believe were taken into custody by state forces in connection to their work as activists.

A first under the Marcos Jr. administration, the UP system released a statement over the weekend urging the government and law enforcers to locate three UP alumni who have gone missing in recent months and to “uphold (their) constitutional rights.”

This comes after four UP constituent universities — Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Visayas — expressed grave concern over the disappearance of indigenous rights activists Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan (UP Baguio) and peasant and youth organizer Patricia Nicole Cierva (UP Manila).

RELATED: Four UP campuses join call to surface missing students, alumni  

Just a day before the statement, Cierva and fellow peasant and youth organizer Cedric Casano, who soldiers reportedly arrested on May 18, appeared before the media as rebel surrenderees at a press conference held by the Cagayan governor and members of the provincial anti-communist task force.

Cierva and Casano were among the 20 individuals tagged as former rebels who were made to take their "oath of allegiance" to formalize their surrender, according to a Rappler report.

De Jesus, Capuyan still missing

However, former UP Baguio student leaders De Jesus and Capuyan have remained missing for more than a month since they disappeared. A fellow IP rights advocate said that they were taken by men who identified themselves as operatives of the police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Ecumenical youth group Student Christian Movement of the Philippines has sounded the alarm on at least 21 cases of alleged abductions of activists and organizers by military personnel since the start of Marcos' presidency, some reportedly killed or tortured. Along with De Jesus and Capuyan, many remain missing.

RELATED:  Kin, rights groups call on gov’t to surface missing IP rights activists | Group sounds alarm on disappearance of activists since start of Marcos-Duterte admin 

“The UP System urges all government agencies especially those engaged in the administration of justice and law enforcement, with the support of the public in general, to ensure that our missing alumni are located, and to guarantee their safety and to uphold their constitutional rights,” the university said.

“The UP System reiterates its commitment to upholding human rights without which our freedoms cannot long endure.”

UP has long been regarded as a bastion of activism, with student-led movements to protect democracy and human rights gaining significant ground during the dictatorship of the president's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 

In recent years, the government's anti-communist task force and their sympathizers have accused UP of being a recruitment ground for the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front —  a claim that university officials continue to reject.

DESAPARECIDOS

HUMAN RIGHTS

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of six agencies and a state-run firm, including the acting chief of the Bases...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US, Japan boost maritime security ties

Philippines, US, Japan boost maritime security ties

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Boosting cooperation in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, the Philippines joined Japan and the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines awarded emerging Muslim-friendly destination 2023

Philippines awarded emerging Muslim-friendly destination 2023

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippines was awarded as the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year during the recent Halal in Travel Global...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz: Monitor progress of Maharlika

Chiz: Monitor progress of Maharlika

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Now that the Maharlika Investment Fund is just waiting for President Marcos’ signature to be created under a new law,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271628
            [Title] => Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2
            [Summary] => State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing unrest.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 11:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/08/21/mayon_2022-08-21_22-21-28644_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271619
            [Title] => Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties
            [Summary] => Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy call on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and hold bilateral meetings with counterpart Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 10:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/israeli-fm-eli-cohen-lands-manila-sunday-evening-04-june-2023-2-day-official-visit-israeli-ambassador-ilan-fluss-left-welcomes-fm-cohen-right-upon-his-arrivaljpeg_2023-06-05_10-15-39376_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271601
            [Title] => Bivalent jabs now available
            [Summary] => With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible population to get a third booster jab against COVID-19.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804856
            [AuthorName] => Mayen Jaymalin
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/1_2023-06-04_23-42-28816_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271598
            [Title] => Power rates seen going up this month
            [Summary] => Manila Electric Co. rates could rise this month, following the completion of a distribution-related refund.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/4_2023-06-04_23-26-49920_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271597
            [Title] => President Marcos wants to be remembered for helping ordinary Filipinos
            [Summary] => President Marcos wants to be remembered as a leader who helped ordinary Filipinos.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/5_2023-06-04_23-24-56572_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Mayon&rsquo;s alert status raised to level 2

Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

2 hours ago
Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now available

Bivalent jabs now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Power rates seen going up this month

Power rates seen going up this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. rates could rise this month, following the completion of a distribution-related refund.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos wants to be remembered for helping ordinary Filipinos

President Marcos wants to be remembered for helping ordinary Filipinos

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos wants to be remembered as a leader who helped ordinary Filipinos.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with