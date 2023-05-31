Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalistâ€™s shooter

Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalist’s shooter

Journalists from different groups stage a protest at UP Diliman in observance of the 30th World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have started their investigation into the death of radio commentator Cresenciano Bunduquin, with a bounty offer of P50,000 to anyone with information on the gunman.

Bunduquin was shot by two unknown assailants past 4 a.m. on Wednesday as he was setting up shop in Oriental Mindoro. The driver of the motorcycle was neutralized but the actual gunman is still at large.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who could give details on the suspect.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we urge our media colleagues not to engage in any speculation but to instead contribute to its immediate resolution by providing us with positive and verifiable information,” a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office said Wednesday.

Canada and the Netherlands expressed “grave concern,” meanwhile, as the two emphasize the role of journalists in democracies.

“Media freedom is an integral element of democracy,” they said. “To safeguard it, it is essential that journalists can execute their work without fearing for their lives and safety."

The two countries are the co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition in the Philippines, whose membership spans over 50 countries including Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea, Spain and the US. The coalition aims to continuously advocate media freedom in both their home countries and overseas.

Bunduquin is the third journalist killed since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office last year in June, less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Negros Oriental and radio personality Percy Lapid.

Canada and the Netherlands also issued a similar statement after the death of Lapid, who was also shot while he was driving his vehicle along the gate of his subdivision in Las Piñas City in October last year.

“Attacks on media workers must be urgently investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable,” the embassies said on Wednesday, adding that they welcome the swift action of law enforcement agencies to investigate Bunduquin’s death.

The Philippines ranked 132nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) after climbing 15 notches. The country however remained to be among the world’s “most dangerous” places for journalists.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines documented 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France-Presse