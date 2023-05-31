^

Headlines

Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalist’s shooter

Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 7:08pm
Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalistâ€™s shooter
Journalists from different groups stage a protest at UP Diliman in observance of the 30th World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have started their investigation into the death of radio commentator Cresenciano Bunduquin, with a bounty offer of P50,000 to anyone with information on the gunman.

Bunduquin was shot by two unknown assailants past 4 a.m. on Wednesday as he was setting up shop in Oriental Mindoro. The driver of the motorcycle was neutralized but the actual gunman is still at large.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who could give details on the suspect.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we urge our media colleagues not to engage in any speculation but to instead contribute to its immediate resolution by providing us with positive and verifiable information,” a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office said Wednesday.

Canada and the Netherlands expressed “grave concern,” meanwhile, as the two emphasize the role of journalists in democracies.

“Media freedom is an integral element of democracy,” they said. “To safeguard it, it is essential that journalists can execute their work without fearing for their lives and safety."

The two countries are the co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition in the Philippines, whose membership spans over 50 countries including Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea, Spain and the US. The coalition aims to continuously advocate media freedom in both their home countries and overseas. 

Bunduquin is the third journalist killed since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office last year in June, less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Negros Oriental and radio personality Percy Lapid. 

Canada and the Netherlands also issued a similar statement after the death of Lapid, who was also shot while he was driving his vehicle along the gate of his subdivision in Las Piñas City in October last year. 

“Attacks on media workers must be urgently investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable,” the embassies said on Wednesday, adding that they welcome the swift action of law enforcement agencies to investigate Bunduquin’s death.

The Philippines ranked 132nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) after climbing 15 notches. The country however remained to be among the world’s “most dangerous” places for journalists. 

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines documented 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France-Presse 

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
Contrary to what was expected, Typhoon Betty had minimal impact on Northern Luzon provinces, with minimal damage to prop...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

1 day ago
According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air...
Headlines
fbtw
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' &mdash; NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle
play

Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 18 hours ago
The Maharlika fund was identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration which it requested Congress to pass before...
Headlines
fbtw
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270471
            [Title] => Controversial Maharlika bill heads to MalacaÃ±ang
            [Summary] => Both chambers of Congress have approved the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, a proposal that has raised concerns that pension funds and other government money will be put at risk.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 20:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/afp-marcos-42022-07-2521-01-36_2023-05-31_16-11-1085_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270492
            [Title] => House suspends Teves again over continued absence
            [Summary] => Embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) will be suspended for another 60 days by the House of Representatives over his continued absence fromÂ the chamber as he insists on not coming back to the country over fears for his life.

            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 20:26:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/09/teves2023-04-2722-28-47_2023-05-09_22-25-13358_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270477
            [Title] => European envoys concerned at removal of escrow provision in seafarer welfare bill
            [Summary] => Concerns began after lawmakers at the Senate last week scrapped the provision in its version of the Magna Carta for Seafarers.

            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 19:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/04/03/seafarers-filipino_2023-04-03_09-16-22288_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270479
            [Title] => Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'
            [Summary] => Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty in at least 36 hours.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 17:45:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/ty-betty_2023-05-31_17-41-29944_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270476
            [Title] => Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred
            [Summary] => A Manila court has deferred the arraignment of the 11 suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo where nine others were killed and more than a dozen were hurt.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 17:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/roel-degamo-suspect2023-03-0623-04-41_2023-05-31_17-24-20697_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malacañang

13 minutes ago
Both chambers of Congress have approved the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, a proposal that has raised concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
House suspends Teves again over continued absence

House suspends Teves again over continued absence

By Xave Gregorio | 36 minutes ago
Embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) will be suspended for another 60 days by the House of Representatives over...
Headlines
fbtw
European envoys concerned at removal of escrow provision in seafarer welfare bill

European envoys concerned at removal of escrow provision in seafarer welfare bill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Concerns began after lawmakers at the Senate last week scrapped the provision in its version of the Magna Carta for Seaf...
Headlines
fbtw
Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

3 hours ago
Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty in at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred

Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred

3 hours ago
A Manila court has deferred the arraignment of the 11 suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with