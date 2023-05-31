Radio broadcaster killed in Oriental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — A radio broadcaster was shot dead in Oriental Mindoro Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Cresenciano Bunduquin, a 50-year-old broadcaster for DWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online, was killed by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Isabel, Calapan City past 4 a.m.

Radio DZBB said in a flash report that Bunduquin was shot by two gunmen in the chest as he was opening up his store.

One of the assailants died after Bunduquin's son hit the gunmen with his vehicle as they fled the scene.

"The remaining suspect was able to run off. The hot pursuit operation is still ongoing," Police Colonel Samuel Delorino, director of the MIMAROPA police, said.

Bunduquin was the third journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in June 2023. His death comes less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Oriental Mindoro and the killing of popular radio personality Percy Lapid.

The Philippines ranked 132nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) after climbing 15 notches. The country however remained to be among the world’s “most dangerous” places for journalists.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines documented 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023 — with report from Agence France Presse