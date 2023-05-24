^

Headlines

Coast Guard promises aid to families of 5 Pinoys on capsized Chinese vessel

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 1:04pm
Coast Guard promises aid to families of 5 Pinoys on capsized Chinese vessel
This photo shows Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028.
North Pacific Fisheries Commission website

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday expressed condolences and promised assistance to the families left behind by Filipino sailors who died after a fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean last week.

There were 39 sailors aboard fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028—five Filipinos, 17 Chinese and 17 Indonesians. No one survived the incident, according to an initial probe done by China’s transport ministry. 

“We are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to know how we can assist the affected families during this difficult time,” Coast Guard Vice Adm. Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr., who is also the officer-in-charge of the PCG, said in a statement on Wednesday. The Philippines is a major source of seafarers with around 385,000 Filipinos on ship crews worldwide.

Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 capsized at around 3 a.m., Manila time, in Australia’s search-and-rescue region — around 5,000 kilometers, or 2,700 nautical miles, west of Perth — on Tuesday last week. 

The PCG said they have been monitoring and coordinating on search-and-rescue operations with the Australian Maritime Rescue Center and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 capsized.

“We thank the Australian SAR teams for their efforts as we understood the risks they faced while scouring the vast waters amid unpredictable weather conditions,” Punzalan said.

Rescuers had to search an area spanning 64,000 square kilometers or 18,700 square nautical miles and did not find survivors. 

Chinese state media reported on Monday that seven bodies had been found by Chinese and Sri Lankan rescue vessels. — with reports from Agence France-Presse 

MARITIME SAFETY

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN&rsquo;s TeleRadyo set to go silent

Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo set to go silent

By Xave Gregorio | 17 hours ago
Insiders told Philstar.com that workers who will be retrenched are mostly TeleRadyo producers whose employment with ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN strikes deal with Prime Media

ABS-CBN strikes deal with Prime Media

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Broadcast media giant ABS-CBN Corp. is entering into a joint venture with a subsidiary of the holding company owned by Speaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Mawar strengthens into super typhoon

Mawar strengthens into super typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The effects of Super Typhoon Mawar could be felt as early as Friday as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; intensifies into super typhoon

‘Mawar’ intensifies into super typhoon

20 hours ago
PAGASA said the cyclone, with international name “Mawar,” is now packing 185 kph winds near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing &mdash; initial probe

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing — initial probe

5 hours ago
There were no survivors after a fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines capsized...
Headlines
fbtw
Post Office insured for P604 million; GSIS assisting in reconstruction

Post Office insured for P604 million; GSIS assisting in reconstruction

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The gutted historical central post office building in Manila is insured for roughly P600 million with the Government Service...
Headlines
fbtw
DA exec: Marcos approved award of sugar import to 3 firms

DA exec: Marcos approved award of sugar import to 3 firms

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
It was President Marcos himself who ordered the importation of sugar by selected importers to address inflationary pressures...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs&rsquo; arrival slightly delayed &ndash; DOH

Bivalent jabs’ arrival slightly delayed – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The arrival of nearly 400,000 donated doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines in the country will be slightly delayed, according...
Headlines
fbtw
3 more Degamo suspects retracting

3 more Degamo suspects retracting

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Three more alleged gunmen in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others are ready to withdraw their...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with