Search and rescue operations for missing 5 Filipino sailors underway

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 5:41pm
Search and rescue operations for missing 5 Filipino sailors underway
This photo shows Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028.
North Pacific Fisheries Commission website

MANILA, Philippines —- The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said search and rescue operations are underway for the missing sailors—including five Filipinos—onboard a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized at early Monday morning.

“The Chinese Embassy also rushed in close coordination with the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies regarding the maritime incident,” it said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We pray for the safety of all the sailors as we continue with the operations and coordination.”

The DFA, in a separate message to reporters, said it is “closely monitoring the situation.”

Meanwhile, Beijing said it already sent two Chinese vessels in the last known location of Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 (LPY28) that sunk at around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities are now looking for 39 sailors, which include 17 each from China and Indonesia.

Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an "emergency mechanism for consular protection" involving embassies and consulates in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries, according to CCTV.

“We pray for the safety of all the sailors as we continue with the operations and coordination,” the embassy said. — Kaycee Valmote with reports from Agence France-Presse

CHINA

PHILIPPINES
