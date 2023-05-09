^

Headlines

Marcos off to second Indonesia trip for 42nd ASEAN Summit

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 3:05pm
Marcos off to second Indonesia trip for 42nd ASEAN Summit
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos return to the Philippines from trips to the United States and the United Kingdom.
Instagram / Liza Araneta-Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. departed for Indonesia for the second time during his presidency for the 42nd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesia was the chief executive’s first overseas travel since assuming the post in July last year when he took a state visit upon the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. It is now his 12th trip abroad, flying in from the United States and the United Kingdom just last week.

“My participation will serve to promote and protect the interest of our country, including our continued efforts towards economic growth, attaining food and energy security, promoting trade and investment, combatting transnational crime, such as the trafficking in persons, and protecting migrant workers in crisis situations, amongst others,” Marcos said in his predeparture speech on Tuesday.

Marcos will be in Indonesia until Thursday, May 11. The theme of this year’s summit is “ASEAN Matters: Epicenter of Growth” and is hosted by ASEAN Chair and Indonesian President Widodo.

The Philippines will be participating in the 15th East ASEAN Growth Area meeting, which is an initiative created by the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to guide the countries’ shift from to industries with clean and green technologies from resource extraction.

Marcos said he will also be in meetings with the ASEAN Interparliamentary Assembly, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, ASEAN Youth, and the High-Level Task Force on the ASEAN Community Post-2025 Vision.

Myanmar at the center

Southeast Asian nations are at a "crossroad", a senior Indonesian minister warned Tuesday, as escalating violence in junta-controlled Myanmar loomed over a regional summit.

“The leaders of ASEAN will also exchange views on pressing issues of common concerns such as developments in the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar, and major power rivalries among others,” Marcos said.

Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government more than two years ago and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent.
ASEAN – long-decried by critics as a toothless talking shop – has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis.

But those efforts have been fruitless, as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and armed ethnic minority groups.

Timor Leste will be joining this year’s summit as an observer. Its membership with the regional bloc is still pending. — with a report from Agence France-Presse / Martin Abbugao and Allison Jackson

ASEAN

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House OKs bill granting P1 million to Pinoys age 101

House OKs bill granting P1 million to Pinoys age 101

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
As session resumed yesterday, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill increasing the cash...
Headlines
fbtw
Son of retired PAF man tops PMA class

Son of retired PAF man tops PMA class

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
The 22-year-old son of a retired Philippine Air Force technical sergeant from Lipa City, Batangas topped the Philippine Military...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos flies to Indonesia today for ASEAN summit

Marcos flies to Indonesia today for ASEAN summit

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
After his trips to the United States and United Kingdom last week, President Marcos will leave today for Labuan Bajo, Indonesia...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP officials linked to drugs face raps, loss of benefits

PNP officials linked to drugs face raps, loss of benefits

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Criminal charges and forfeiture of benefits await two police generals and two colonels for possible links to the drug trade...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Another NAIA power outage, more Sudan OFWs home

News from home: Another NAIA power outage, more Sudan OFWs home

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Black African ang boyfriend

By Dear Dr. Love, | 16 hours ago
Mahigpit na tumututol ang mga parents ko sa aking relasyon sa isang black American. Ayaw daw nilang malahian kami ng Aprikano.
Headlines
fbtw

Masamang ugali ng biyenan

1 day ago
Isang masayang pagbati ang ipinaaabot ko sa iyo.
Headlines
fbtw

Nakikitira sa biyenan

By Dear Dr. Love, | 2 days ago
Problema ko ang aking biyenan.
Headlines
fbtw

Parang magsyota pero hindi naman

3 days ago
Ako po si Bernard, isa po akong guard sa LRT pero ‘di ko na sasabihin kung saang station ako naka-assigned.
Headlines
fbtw

Sumasalisi sa kasambahay

4 days ago
Masayang araw sa inyo, Dr. Love. Sana ay nasa mabuti kayong kalagayan sa pagtanggap ninyo ng sulat ko.
Headlines
fbtw

Ballroom addict

4 days ago
Masyadong natsi-tsismis sa aming neighborhood ang aking mommy na lubhang haling sa ballroom dancing lalo na nang namatay si daddy.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with