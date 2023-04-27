Govâ€™t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

Gov’t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

The project’s three remaining civil works packages worth more than $1.7 billion were signed yesterday, completing the five civil works packages needed to start the project’s construction.

MANILA, Philippines — The government and private companies signed Thursday contracts for portions of the 56-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) connecting Malolos, Bulacan with Clark International Airport and Tutuban with Calamba.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial signing of South Commuter Section Contract Packages (CP) S-02, which involves the construction of railway tracks and stations along España, Sta. Mesa and Paco, and CP S-03B, which involves building a tunnel linking the NSCR with the Metro Manila Subway Project.

“We expect not only decongestion along our main thoroughfares especially within Metro Manila, but also faster travel times for commuters in general,” Marcos said.

“All in all, it promises speedier transactions, more quality time and improve quality of life for all.”

He added, “The railway will also spur economic activities in the interconnected regions and in all the areas in between. Moreover, it will promote environmental sustainability and public health.”

Marcos said once the NSCR is completed, travel time from the Clark airport to Calamba will be reduced to just two hours.

The Department of Transportation awarded in March CP S-02 with almost P29 billion to the joint venture of Acciona Construction Philippines Inc.—the local unit of a Spanish multinational—and D.M. Consunji Inc.

The P23.92 billion CP S-03B, meanwhile, was awarded in February to the joint venture of engineering giant First Balfour Inc. and Hong Kong-based Leighton Asia. — Xave Gregorio with reports from The STAR/Elijah Felice Rosales