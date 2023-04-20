Cebu-built ferry for tourist destination arrives in Denmark

This undated photo shows Express 5, built by Austal Philippines, which was built to join the Molslinjen fleet.

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu-built ferry will soon serve residents and tourists travelling to Bornholm, a tourist destination in Denmark.

Express 5 is a 115-meter catamaran ferry by Austal Philippines that has an operating speed of 63.1 knots and a maximum of 40 knots. It can accommodate 1,610 passengers and 450 cars through its two vehicle decks.

“The arrival of Express 5, the second fast ferry delivery by Austal Philippines to Denmark, marks a significant milestone in Philippine-Denmark relations. It also validates the Philippines' growing expertise in building world-class vessels,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday.

The ship was docked in Rønne on April 26 after a 26-day journey. Danish and Swedish authorities are conducting tests and final inspections before it can be used by the public.

The DFA said its first sailing schedule is set on April 29 morning.

Once ready for public use, it will be carrying passengers to and from an tourist island, which takes around an hour and 20 minutes to travel from Copenhagen when using high-speed ferries.

Express 5 is the largest vessel that Austal Philippines built and the 21st that is delivered to an overseas operator. It was said to be constructed in the middle of the pandemic and after Super Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) hit the country in 2021.

“Despite the challenges faced, the Austal Philippines team has delivered the most impressive vessel ever to join the Molslinjen fleet. The high-speed ferry performed exceptionally well during sea trials and will soon provide a class leading service to Bornholm in Denmark," Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said in a statement dated March 23.— Kaycee Valmonte