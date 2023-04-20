^

Headlines

No extension of SIM card registration – DICT

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 12:00am
No extension of SIM card registration â€“ DICT
The DICT said it has received the appeal of three telcos – Smart Communications, Globe Telecom and DITO Telecommunity – to extend the subscriber identity module (SIM) registration period as provided under Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no extension of the April 26 SIM registration deadline, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said yesterday.

The DICT said it has received the appeal of three telcos – Smart Communications, Globe Telecom and DITO Telecommunity – to extend the subscriber identity module (SIM) registration period as provided under Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act.

“However, at this point, there is no extension of SIM registration,” the DICT said in a statement.

Under the SIM Registration Law, the deadline could be extended to up to 120 days.

With the deadline drawing near, the DICT encouraged the public to register their SIMs to provide law enforcement agencies the necessary tools to crack down on perpetrators who use SIMs for their crimes.

The DICT said the measure is part of the government’s effort to improve national security and curb fraudulent activities such as SMS-related scams and identity theft.

The DICT reminded the public that non-registration would result in the deactivation of SIMs, barring them from receiving and sending calls and text messages as well as accessing mobile applications and digital wallets.

The agency reiterated that the SIM Registration Act places “primacy on the fundamental rights of Filipinos and is replete with safeguards to ensure the confidentiality and security of user data.”

“The DICT is one with telcos in ensuring that Filipinos enjoy safe and secure mobile phone services through the holistic implementation of the SIM Registration Law,” the department said.

DICT

SIM REGISTRATION ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

12 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"Since late last year, TUCP was already calling on the wage boards to address the steady decline in the real value of wages...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

By Ghio Ong | 4 days ago
South Koreans remained the country’s top tourists as the Department of Tourism welcomed one of four batches in Cebu...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar production seen falling due to El Ni&ntilde;o

Sugar production seen falling due to El Niño

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Sugar production may fall by as much as 15 percent in the next cropping season due to the impact of El Niño this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sees no rice crisis

Marcos sees no rice crisis

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is not expecting a rice crisis to hit the country during the lean months, but he remains open to importation...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte continued to enjoy high performance and trust ratings in the latest survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on China envoy&rsquo;s warning: Lost in translation?

Marcos on China envoy’s warning: Lost in translation?

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos wants clarification from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over his remarks on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with