Types, number of weapons seized from Teves properties raise red flags

This handout photo from the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group shows officers gathering various firearms and ammunition discovered in a search of properties allegedly owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Bayawan City and Basay town on March 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Weapons seized from properties linked to the Teveses of Negros Oriental — the latest haul included high-powered guns and explosives from a sugar mill allegedly owned by former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves — will undergo forensic examination but are already raising red flags, authorities said.

In a joint press conference that included leadership of the departments of the interior and local government, and justice, the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, officials said the arms caches recovered are suspicious in themselves.

"That is a sniper rifle," Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. said in Filipino, referring to gun in a slideshow presentation.

"Why would you have that kind of gun? That is not only high-powered, it's for snipers. An [Improvised Explosive Device], that in itself means you're planning something bad."

Seized guns may have been used in past crimes

At the same conference, Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief, said they have to check the guns' serial numbers because "there might be a possiblity that these firearms might have been used before in some of the incidents that transpired in Negros Oriental."

RELATED: Multiple murder raps filed vs Rep. Teves over 2019 killings

He added that based on the number of guns confiscated in the series of raids on properties linked to brothers Pryde Henry and Arnolfo Teves "it would mean that they have a group that they are using for their illegal activities and nefarious acctivities in the area." Azurin, though, declined to refer to the two by name.

"These firearms should not be in the possession of the subject of the search warrants," he said, adding even if the guns had been bought legally, the gun dealers that sold them "will also have to explain why these were sold to the subject of the search warrant."

RELATED: PNP starts validating legality of Teves firearms

Gen. Andres Centino, AFP chief of staff, said meanwhile that "just by looking at these items... the volume, the quantity, the caliber and the type of firearms", authorities "can surmise" that the weapons were used for illegal activities.

Police Col. Thomas Valmonte, legal officer of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said that the guns seized from the HDJ Agri-Venture Corp. compound in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental would lead to strong cases.

"In fact, we have already filed and included in the complaint is Pryde Henry Teves," he said in Filipino.

READ: 3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

'Congressman Teves'

The Teveses have come under scrutiny after the killing on March 4 of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. According to authorities, suspects that police have apprehended have mentioned a "Congressman Teves" as being behind the killing.

Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) has denied involvement in the killing and has refused to come home despite calls to do so from House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and from President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The House has suspended him for 60 days for failing to return after a travel authority for him to go to the United States lapsed.

Rep. Teves said he is afraid for his safety and is worried that he will not be treated fairly by authorities.

Former Gov. Teves, who also previously served as congressman, ran against Degamo in the May 2022 elections. He was declared the eventual winner of the gubernatiorial polls after the Commission on Elections ruled in October a certain "Ruel Degamo" a nuisance candidate.

The votes for "Ruel" went to Degamo, who unseated Teves as governor.