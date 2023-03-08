^

Headlines

PNP to consider providing local officials more security personnel

Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 4:58pm
PNP to consider providing local officials more security personnel
The photo shows officials from the Philippine National Police attending a hearing by the House Committee on Public Order and Safety on March 4, 2023.
House of Representatives release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police vowed to conduct "aggressive operations" against guns-for-hire and tighten up its monitoring of political hotspots — a model used during the elections —  following the death of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on March 4.

In a hearing by the House of Representatives public order and safety committee, a PNP official said that the agency will update its list of guns-for-hire and set up checkpoints in identified hotspots, or areas where conflict and violence are likely to happen.

"The PNP was also tasked to conduct checkpoints on points of ingress and ingress of possible hotspots in view of the coming elections this October 30," said Brig. Gen Matthew Baccay, PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records head during the hearing.

This comes after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo and alleged that the killing of his ally could have been politically motivated. He also ordered the dismantling of private armies.

Baccay added that identifying checkpoints led to the "successful arrest" of the individuals allegedly linked to the killing of Degamo.

Increasing security personnel for officials

The PNP will also consider allowing local officials to be assigned more security personnel or protective agents or both after a meeting of the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government with the Union of Local Authorities in the Philippines, League of Governors and the League of Mayors on Tuesday, according to Baccay.

He said that currently, the PNP can only provide at most two Protective Security Personnel to local officials.

Upon the prompting of lawmakers present during the hearing, Baccay said that the PNP will also study the provision of more security personnel for members of Congress.

Rep. Danilo Fernandez (Santa Rosa City), who chairs the public order and safety committee, asked the PNP for an "honest to goodness" assessment of areas in the country that would pose a danger to elected officials.

Fernandez also scored the police personnel for failing to protect Degamo and urged the PNP to conduct fresh threat assessments.

Police have arrested at least four suspects who have charged with murder and frustrated murder over the killing of Degamo.

Gunmen in armed uniform opened fire and killed Degamo in his home at Pamplona town on March 4. Nine were killed while several others were injured. Cristina Chi

GOVERNOR ROEL DEGAMO

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Explainer: Will stiffer, broader penalties on fraternity hazing prevent deaths?

Explainer: Will stiffer, broader penalties on fraternity hazing prevent deaths?

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Blindsided again by a student’s death from fraternity hazing, senators on Tuesday floated the idea of expanding the...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Four members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation head office in Manila on...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport groups end strike as Marcos admin agrees to 'study revision' of PUV modernization program

Transport groups end strike as Marcos admin agrees to 'study revision' of PUV modernization program

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Jeepney and UV Express operators ended their planned week-long transport strike against the phaseout of traditional public...
Headlines
fbtw
Oriental Mindoro oil spill leaves fishers short on cash and food

Oriental Mindoro oil spill leaves fishers short on cash and food

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Oriental Mindoro’s 18,000 fishermen were ordered to put their activities on hold as the spill from the sunken MT Princess...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should remove all personnel from the Department of Transportation Office for Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco to enforce staggered hike in generation charges as inflation bites

Meralco to enforce staggered hike in generation charges as inflation bites

3 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will implement a staggered increase in generation charges to ease the burden of consumers grappling...
Headlines
fbtw
Entire Negros city police force sacked

Entire Negros city police force sacked

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
The entire police force of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental was relieved yesterday following the daring assassination of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves, 5 others charged for 2019 murders

Teves, 5 others charged for 2019 murders

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Murder complaints have been filed by the police before the Department of Justice against Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace says Metro PUV operation has normalized

Palace says Metro PUV operation has normalized

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The operation of public transportation in Metro Manila has normalized, Malacañang said, as the weeklong strike of transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid high inflation, government allots P26.6 billion ayuda

Amid high inflation, government allots P26.6 billion ayuda

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The government will provide a total of P26.6 billion in ayuda or subsidies to vulnerable sectors to help them cope with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with