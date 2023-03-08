PNP to consider providing local officials more security personnel

The photo shows officials from the Philippine National Police attending a hearing by the House Committee on Public Order and Safety on March 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police vowed to conduct "aggressive operations" against guns-for-hire and tighten up its monitoring of political hotspots — a model used during the elections — following the death of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on March 4.

In a hearing by the House of Representatives public order and safety committee, a PNP official said that the agency will update its list of guns-for-hire and set up checkpoints in identified hotspots, or areas where conflict and violence are likely to happen.

"The PNP was also tasked to conduct checkpoints on points of ingress and ingress of possible hotspots in view of the coming elections this October 30," said Brig. Gen Matthew Baccay, PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records head during the hearing.

This comes after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo and alleged that the killing of his ally could have been politically motivated. He also ordered the dismantling of private armies.

Baccay added that identifying checkpoints led to the "successful arrest" of the individuals allegedly linked to the killing of Degamo.

Increasing security personnel for officials

The PNP will also consider allowing local officials to be assigned more security personnel or protective agents or both after a meeting of the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government with the Union of Local Authorities in the Philippines, League of Governors and the League of Mayors on Tuesday, according to Baccay.

He said that currently, the PNP can only provide at most two Protective Security Personnel to local officials.

Upon the prompting of lawmakers present during the hearing, Baccay said that the PNP will also study the provision of more security personnel for members of Congress.

Rep. Danilo Fernandez (Santa Rosa City), who chairs the public order and safety committee, asked the PNP for an "honest to goodness" assessment of areas in the country that would pose a danger to elected officials.

Fernandez also scored the police personnel for failing to protect Degamo and urged the PNP to conduct fresh threat assessments.

Police have arrested at least four suspects who have charged with murder and frustrated murder over the killing of Degamo.

Gunmen in armed uniform opened fire and killed Degamo in his home at Pamplona town on March 4. Nine were killed while several others were injured. — Cristina Chi