Four suspects charged with murder, frustrated murder over brazen Degamo killing

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 5:03pm
Photo shows the firearm of an officer guarding the wake of Degamo in Dumaguete City.
PTV4

MANILA, Philippines — Four suspects have been charged with murder and frustrated murder before the Tanjay, Negros Oriental Regional Trial Court over the brazen killing of Gov. Roel Degamo, the Department of Justice said.

But the four suspects in the killing have also expressed intent to cooperate with probers. This, after the DOJ said they may be put under the government’s Witness Protection Program, pending review of the significance of their testimonies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DOJ said the following face three counts of murder and frustrated murder before the Negros Oriental court:

  • Joric Garido Labrador
  • Joven Calibjo Javier
  • Banjie Buladola Rodriguez
  • Osmundo Rojas Rivero

Twelve other suspects who remain unidentified also face the same set of charges before the Negros Oriental charge.

Meanwhile, a separate set of information or charge sheet for three counts for violation of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives before Bayawan City, Regional Trial Court.

The DOJ however did not identify who are the three charges, but in a Monday briefing, they said Labrador, Javier and Rodriguez underwent inquest for the said charges.

On Saturday morning, suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor's home in Pamplona town and opened fire as Degamo was distributing aid.

Nine have been killed while more than a dozen were injured.

Hot pursuit operations for the remaining suspects are still ongoing in the province.

Suspects express intention to cooperate

In the same statement, the justice department said four suspects and eight victims were brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City on early Tuesday morning.

The four respondents underwent booking procedures. After which, two who earlier expressed intent to cooperate in the investigation were transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation for protective custody.

The two others remained at the police headquarters, but the DOJ said that hours later, they also said they would like to cooperate with the probe.

“The statements made by the respondents are in the verification process at the time of this writing,” the DOJ said, adding that the department and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have yet to confirm the specific motive of the killing.

The justice department also reiterated that its main office in Manila intends to take cognizance of all potential cases and proceedings, including preliminary investigation and inquest, that will be filed related to Degamo’s killing.

While probers have been careful not to identify the motive behind the brazen killing, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he believes that the death of Degamo, whom he called his ally, was “political.”

The president has since ordered the DILG to identify areas that can be considered as “hotspots” — following a model used during elections — and to dismantle private armies.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEGROS ORIENTAL

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

ROEL DEGAMO
