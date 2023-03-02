^

Facing UN human rights panel, Remulla ‘draws the line’ vs ‘external conference’ of ICC

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 9:36am
Facing UN human rights panel, Remulla 'draws the line' vs 'external conference' of ICC
This screengrab shows Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla speaking at the High Level Segment, 7th Meeting - 52nd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council.
Screengrab from UN Human Rights Council stream

MANILA, Philippines — Facing the United Nations Human Rights Council, Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla again rejected what he called as “external interference” of the International Criminal Court that recently resumed its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the bloody “war on drugs” of the Duterte administration.

Remulla noted that in the first months of the Marcos Jr. administration, the Philippines has engaged with UN experts and panels, initiated reforms in its justice system and has maintained its “open, constructive engagement with human rights.”

“Yet we draw the line as any sovereign state must when an international institution overreaches and departs from the boundaries of its creation,” Remulla said.

“On this context, the Philippine government rejects the ICC’s decision to resume investigations over alleged crimes committed during the anti-illegal drug campaign,” the justice chief said, asserting that the country “has a fully functioning justice system.”

READ: Remulla on ICC 'drug war' probe: Show us the evidence, we will prosecute

But the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, in allowing the resumption of investigation into the bloody “war on drugs” in Manila, noted that “domestic proceedings in the Philippines thus do not sufficiently mirror the expected scope of the Court’s investigation, since they only address the physical, low-ranking perpetrators and at present do not extend to any high-ranking officials.”

After this move of the ICC, lawmakers and allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte filed resolutions, at both Chambers, urging a declaration of “ unequivocal protection” from the ICC — a move that families and lawyers of “war on drugs” victims only shows the need for an investigation from the international tribunal.

Remulla however asserted the Philippines is already “doubling our efforts” to exact accountability from those who breach the bounds of law, including state actors.

He admitted that while killings happened in police operations, “extrajudicial killing has never been and will never be state policy.”

Before the UN human rights council, Remulla asked: “National sovereignty, and international solidarity, go hand-in-hand, complement each other and create the fertile ground in which human rights can truly flourish. Let us uphold sovereignty and harness solidarity to promote and protect human rights and dignity for all.”

At the sidelines of the 52nd session of the UHRC, Remulla also shared the reforms to the correctional system in the country which include digitizing prisoner records and building new facilities, and moving the Bureau of Corrections headquarters—although here at home, the transfer of BuCor to an ecotourism site has been met with opposition.

Remulla also noted new guidelines on case build-up rule and recommendation of bail for indigent respondents. He also hailed the “paradigm shift” in filing of cases in court, where the threshold for indictment will be increased to prima facie, “or that satisfies a reasonable certainty of conviction.”

DRUG WAR

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

UNITED NATIONS

WAR ON DRUGS
