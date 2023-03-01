^

Headlines

Reforms to correction system a 'cornerstone' of Marcos Jr. admin — Remulla

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 10:10am
Reforms to correction system a 'cornerstone' of Marcos Jr. admin â Remulla
This photo release shows Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla at the sidelines of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
DOJ release

MANILA, Philippines — Reforms to the correctional system form part of the “cornerstones” of the Marcos Jr. administration, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Remulla told the panel that the government is well-aware of the problems plaguing the Philippine prison system, including perennial overcrowding. But the DOJ chief pointed out that this is a problem due to systemic issues of the criminal justice system that the department wishes to address.

“The approach of our new administration is a whole-nation, all government solution to every step of the criminal justice process,” he added.

Among the steps the DOJ has taken is digitizing prisoner records that allows a review of the Good Conduct Time Allowance of the inmates and their subsequent release. More lawyers have also been deployed to review status of Persons Deprived of Liberty and there have been humanitarian release of inmates.

“For those newly freed individuals, we have expanded our rehabilitation efforts to include but not limited [to] values formation, mental health support mechanisms, and livelihood training programs,” Remulla said.

The GCTA allows time reduction for good behavior of inmates. But in 2019, this fetched controversies as it was reported that murderer-rapist Antonio Sanchez was due to release after benefiting from the GCTA. This prompted the DOJ, under then-Secretary Menardo Guevarra, to release a Revised Implementing Rules and Regulation that excluded heinous crimes convicts to benefit from the law.

EXPLAINER: Good law, bad man: RA 10592 and rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez

Reforms for prosecution

The DOJ chief also pointed out that there is huge gap between the threshold of “proof beyond reasonable doubt” for conviction after trial and the “low threshold of mere ‘probable cause’” for indictment, which causes low conviction rate and large number of indictments.

Remulla said the department will soon release the new case build-up rule, where the threshold for indictment will be increased to prima facie, “or that satisfies a reasonable certainty of conviction.” Prosecution will also coordinate with law enforcement agencies in case build-up.

“It is a paradigm shift that will mean the filing of cases where there is a certainty of conviction and punishment of those charged in court,” he said.

“Apart from this consequence, the new rule will also ensure that there will not be any frivolous cases of harassment suits against our innocent citizens. No longer shall our penal code be used, abused or weaponized,” Remulla continued.

Activists and their lawyers however have long raised the weaponization of the law against dissenters, as they pointed out how illegal possession of firearms and of explosives have been used to lock them up behind bars.

READ: Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says

Following this, the DOJ also released guidelines for prosecutors in setting up bail for accused who are indigents. Under the new rules, prosecutors shall recommend bails at least 50% lower that the earlier department rules on bail, or P10,000, whichever is lower, for indigent respondents.

This shall result in decongestion of court dockets and reduction of overcrowding in correctional facilities, he added.

Remulla also said he directed prosecutors to assess their cases before Municipal Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in Cities and Metropolitan Trial Courts whether there is reasonable certainty of conviction. “Otherwise, they are to cause or move for their dismissal,” he said.

Prison reforms

Remulla also listed prison reforms they aim to implement such as building facilities that will house heinous crimes convicts and transfer of New Bilibid Prison, including the Bureau of Corrections headquarters and the Correctional Institute for Women.

While Remulla did not expound the planned transfer of BuCor headquarters, the bureau has confirmed that they intend to relocate to a parcel of land within Masungi Georeserve, an award-winning ecotourism site and conservation initiative in Rizal province.

READ: What we know so far: BuCor's plan to relocate its headquarters to Masungi

BuCor’s plans to relocate its headquarters and training institute within Masungi drew criticisms and raised concerns that the move will damage the fragile Upper Marikina watershed, parts of which are being protected by the Masungi Georeserve Foundation for decades.

Other prison reforms that Remulla shared are regionalization of prison facilities and implementation of Probation Information System where data on probationers and parolees will be digitalized.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Transport groups will hold a week-long strike affecting jeepney and UV Express vehicles starting next week in their bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Reopened flights from Clark to boost tourism, decongest NAIA&rsquo;

‘Reopened flights from Clark to boost tourism, decongest NAIA’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The resumption of flights from the Clark International Airport will boost the country’s tourism industry and decongest...
Headlines
fbtw
New Customs chief vows cooperation in onion shortage probe

New Customs chief vows cooperation in onion shortage probe

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The newly appointed chief of the Bureau of Customs yesterday assured leaders of the House of Representatives that the agency...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Office for Transportation Security said its investigators are now preparing to file criminal complaints against the security...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP seeks to join forces with Coast Guard, Navy

PNP seeks to join forces with Coast Guard, Navy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
In a bid to boost efforts to secure the country’s territorial waters, the Philippine National Police wants to join forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;World Bank, ADB as investment partners to boost Maharlika attractiveness&rsquo;

‘World Bank, ADB as investment partners to boost Maharlika attractiveness’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Taking in the investment arms of multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank as strategic partners...
Headlines
fbtw
Teehankee reappointed to WTO

Teehankee reappointed to WTO

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has reappointed lawyer Manuel Antonio Teehankee as the Philippines’ representative to the World Trade...
Headlines
fbtw
House approves hybrid Con-con on 2nd reading

House approves hybrid Con-con on 2nd reading

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved last night on second reading a resolution allowing Charter amendments through the creation...
Headlines
fbtw
House appropriations panel kicks off economic oversight hearing

House appropriations panel kicks off economic oversight hearing

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The House committee on appropriations yesterday kicked off an oversight hearing to see how the lower chamber can work with...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaysian Prime Minister arrives today for official visit

Malaysian Prime Minister arrives today for official visit

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is due to arrive in the Philippines today for a two-day official visit, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with