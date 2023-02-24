^

'My vindication is at hand:' De Lima marks sixth year in detention

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 2:49pm
âMy vindication is at hand:' De Lima marks sixth year in detention
Former Sen. Leila De Lima arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 on Friday, September 30, to attend the resumption of the hearing into the drug case filed against her.
Office of Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Leila de Lima on Friday expressed optimism that her “vindication is at hand” as she marked her sixth year in detention over drug-related charges she has repeatedly claimed are trumped up.

In a dispatch from Camp Crame, De Lima reiterated her commitment to fighting for justice for the alleged extrajudicial killings that took place under the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who openly commanded police to kill drug suspects.

“Today, after 6 years, I am still fighting for my own innocence and for justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings and the families they left behind. Today, more than ever, I am convinced that I did the right thing of sacrificing my personal liberty and even my political career,” De Lima said.

“I strongly believe that my vindication is at hand. But even if they continue to try to silence me, I refuse to cower,” she added.

Several personalities who accused De Lima of drug links have since recantated their statements and admitted that they were forced to make false accusations against the staunch Duterte critic.

One of them is whistle-blower Sandra Cam, who asked for De Lima’s forgiveness and said she was "used as a tool" to keep the senator behind bars. 

Star witness Rafael Ragos has also reversed his testimony that implicated De Lima in the drug trade, effectively removing the sole basis of one of two drug-related charges against her.

De Lime has been jailed since 2017 after vocally expressing her dissent against Duterte's drug war. She is accused of being benefiting from the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary.

“When they thought I would buckle under the pressure of their oppression, I proved that my commitment to the Rule of Law, to Human Rights and, specifically, to speaking up for the victims, mostly poor and defenseless, of the so-called 'War on Drugs,' is stronger than any wall they can put between me and the outside world,” she added.

The former senator added: “I will continue to stand my ground. For when they come after me and try to silence me, they are actually coming after those who cannot speak for themselves and defend themselves. I cannot, in good conscience, let that happen.”

De Lima are still facing two charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading before the Muntilupa courts. Hey lawyer Dino de Leon has said that there are two pending petitions for bail for the release of the former senator.

