DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

This picture taken on February 18, 2023 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 19, 2023 shows test-firing of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-15", at Pyongyang International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines called out the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for conducting an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test last weekend, saying the launch undermines regional stability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "sudden launching drill" at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon, a Hwasong-15 missile was launched from Pyongyang airport.

"These tests provoke tension and undermine peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, in the region, and the world," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement sent late Wednesday evening.

North Korea said the launch showed their capability to cause a "fatal nuclear counterattack," which should serve as a warning to the United States and South Korea.

South Korea detected the ICBM launch at 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, with Japan reporting that the missile was in the air for over an hour or 66 minutes before it splashed within its exclusive economic zone. Tokyo said the missile could have hit the United States.

Following the missile tests, the Washington held joint air drills with Seoul, with at least one US B-1B long-range bomber. The US also held a joint military drill with Japan on Sunday.

"The Philippines reiterates its call for the DPRK to immediately put a stop to these missile tests, comply with [UN Security Council] resolutions and resort to diplomacy and peaceful dialogue with the Republic of Korea," the DFA said. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Agence France-Presse / Cat Barton and Sunghee Hwang