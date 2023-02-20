^

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 6:38pm
This composite photo shows a screengrab from a now-deleted Facebook post showing a camera with a sticker label bearing the DepEd logo and an excessive acquision cost and a file photo of the Department of Education.
Photo courtesy of the Department of Education

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing a sticker of the department’s logo, but the unit was given by the local government of Imus City.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said that the Canon 1500D camera seen in the now-deleted Facebook post of photographer Jhun Dantes was given by the local government of Imus City to the DepEd division office there. 

“The camera was given by the Local Government Unit to the (Schools Division Office). DepEd did not have any participation or involvement in the procurement process of the subject cameras,” Poa added.

The camera included in the Facebook post, which circulated after being shared on Twitter by activist Renato Reyes, had a sticker label that indicated its acquisition cost was P155,929 — far from its price of P33,998 on the official Canon website.

This led to allegations of another irregularity in DepEd’s procurement of devices for schools, which prompted Alliance of Concerned Teachers Chairperson Vladimer Quetua to call on Vice President Sara Duterte, also DepEd Secretary, to take “concrete action” against corruption in the agency.

Laptop probe 

Poa also said in the same statement that an unnamed DepEd employee is now facing an administrative case over the procurement of overpriced and outdated laptops in 2021. 

The Office of Solicitor General will investigate current and former DepEd officials involved in the alleged anomalous purchase of the devices, according to Poa. 

After conducting its own probe, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on January 19 recommended the filing of charges against Education Undersecretary Analyn Sevilla, Education Director Abran Abanil and former Undersecretary Alain Pascua, among other officials from DepEd and the Department of Budget and Management.

Another procurement irregularity 

While it is still cleaning up the mess left in the wake of the purchase of the overpriced laptops, DepEd has found another case of a service provider that failed to comply with its contract since 2021, according to Poa. 

The agency is now "exploring legal remedies," he added.

Poa also said that DepEd has “deliberately provided general statements on these updates so as not to preempt or hamper ongoing investigations."

DepEd’s first order this year established a separate strand — or group under the agency — to handle all procurement-related matters, which used to be under the responsibility of the department's administrative services division.

