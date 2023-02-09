^

Headlines

Padilla wants to liberalize economic provisions in Constitution

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 12:15pm
Padilla wants to liberalize economic provisions in Constitution
Sen. Robinhood Padilla speaks during the Senate's plenary session on February 8, 2023.
Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla is pushing to give Congress the power to introduce laws to liberalize economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution which some lawmakers and economists described as “restrictive.”

Padilla on Wednesday filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 3 which calls on Congress to convene as a constituent assembly and propose amendments to the Constitution, particularly its economic provisions.

The Constitution restricts foreign investments in natural resources, private land, public utilities, educational institutions, mass media and advertising.

“These economic provisions are perceived to be barriers to trade and investment responsible for the continuous decline of foreign direct investments, and placed the country as one of the most restrictive economies by international standards,” Padilla said in RBH No. 3.

Padilla seeks to change this by inserting the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” in these provisions, which would allow Congress to pass laws that could change the restrictions imposed by the Constitution.

He wants to give lawmakers the leeway to decide whether to lift the requirement that Filipinos retain at least 60% ownership of certain areas of investment as recommended by the economic and planning agency.

He also proposed that Congress allow foreigners to own land up to 1,000 square meters and foreign corporations up to five hectares, as long as it is solely for the purpose of foreign direct investment.

For Padilla’s proposal to fly, it has to secure a three-fourths vote from both the Senate and the House of Representatives, with each chamber voting separately on whether to convene as a constituent assembly.

This can be seen as a solution to a perennially thorny issue faced by efforts to change the Constitution as the Senate, composed of just 24 members, may easily be outnumbered by the House, composed of over 300 legislators, should they vote jointly.

Opposition

But some senators are already signalling their opposition to the proposal, with Sens. Nancy Binay and Grace Poe pointing out some laws passed by the Congress opened up the economy to more foreign investments.

"We know that Charter change is too divisive. What we need is to unite to prepare for a possible global recession," Binay said in a statement.

“There’s no need at the moment for a ConAss. Unless the proponents are pushing for another agenda,” Poe said in a text message shared with reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said “people are too preoccupied with daily living struggles” and that proposals to change the Constitution “can wait.”

Padilla, who chairs the Senate constitutional amendments panel, filed RBH No. 3 on the heels of a meeting with his counterpart at the House, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City, 2nd District) and other House leaders where they agreed to pursue changes to the Constitution’s economic provisions.

Tweaks to the Constitution have been pushed under every administration after President Corazon Aquino, including proposals to shift to a parliamentary form of government, but none of them have been successful so far mainly due to opposition sparked by insinuations that government officials are trying to keep themselves in power.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the chairperson of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas which backs the creation of a federal state, has acknowledged that this is the major barrier to constitutional reform, even as he said that federalism best fits the country.

Still, Marcos has not given any indication whether he supports moves to amend or revise the Constitution, but its absence from his first State of the Nation Address is telling.

During a hearing of the House committee on constitutional amendments, political science professors from the University of the Philippines - Diliman said all proposed constitutional revisions after the term of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. have been “executive-driven,” making it high time for Marcos Jr. to speak on the long-debated issue.

CHARTER CHANGE

ROBINHOOD PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC junks P840 million coco levy raps vs Enrile, others

SC junks P840 million coco levy raps vs Enrile, others

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
After over three decades, the Supreme Court has ordered the dismissal of the graft charges filed against former senator and...
Headlines
fbtw
Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged

Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro yesterday urged President Marcos to “walk the talk” on payment of...
Headlines
fbtw
Government appeals ICC ruling on drug probe

Government appeals ICC ruling on drug probe

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Philippine government has asked the International Criminal Court to suspend the preliminary investigation into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Government allots P327 million to boost onion production

Government allots P327 million to boost onion production

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government has set aside nearly P327 million to boost onion production in the Philippines this year, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sending rescue teams to Turkey

Philippines sending rescue teams to Turkey

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The Philippines will send an 85-member team to earthquake-ravaged Turkey to help in search and rescue operations and in providing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Preventing student suicides requires help of DOH, DSWD &ndash; Save the Children

Preventing student suicides requires help of DOH, DSWD – Save the Children

By Cristina Chi | 12 minutes ago
Addressing the alarming increase in suicide incidents among students will need the help of agencies aside from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy kicks of relief mission in T&uuml;rkiye; Philippine rescue ops team arrives

Embassy kicks of relief mission in Türkiye; Philippine rescue ops team arrives

By Kaycee Valmonte | 37 minutes ago
There are 248 Filipino nationals based in quake-hit provinces. Two Filipinos who were previously found injured have since...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in Tokyo to sign defense, infrastructure deals

Marcos in Tokyo to sign defense, infrastructure deals

2 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos will meet Japan's prime minister Thursday seeking to deepen ties, including with defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines deports two more Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring

Philippines deports two more Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Philippines has deported two more Japanese fugitives, including one who is believed to be the ringleader in a string of...
Headlines
fbtw
Jobless rate up slightly in December

Jobless rate up slightly in December

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The unemployment rate went up slightly in December from the previous month, but the number of Filipinos looking for additional...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with