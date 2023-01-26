^

Headlines

Marcos urged to define stance on charter change

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 6:30pm
Marcos urged to define stance on charter change
“We will start our hearings shortly after we resume sessions on Jan. 23, so we will start on Jan. 26 and every other week thereafter,” Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who chairs the committee, told his colleagues in a previous hearing.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Political science professors from the University of the Philippines Diliman urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to clarify his stance on changing the Constitution.

During a hearing of the House committee on constitutional amendments, political science professors from the UP Diliman said that all proposed constitutional revisions after the term of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. have been “executive-driven,” making it high time for Marcos Jr. to speak on the long-debated issue. 

“It is essential that the current executive leadership define where it stands on constitutional revision and the process it envisions as well as identify the responsible authorities who will oversee it,” the statement of the UP Department of Political Science read. 

Speaking on behalf of the department, political science professor Aries Arugay said: “On the mode of whether to amend or revise the Constitution, the question my department asks: who is in charge?”

Unlike his predecessor, Marcos Jr. has yet to state his views on charter change during his term as president. However, Marcos Jr. said in a radio interview in January 2022 that it would be difficult to change the Constitution due to the public’s perception that lawmakers merely want to extend their stay in office.

The political science department also disagreed with a claim in a joint resolution by Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. (3rd District) last year that Marcos Jr.’s overwhelming majority win translated to a “greenlight from the citizenry to proceed with moves to change the Constitution.” 

“For one, amending the constitution was not a significant part of President Marcos Jr.’s election campaign platform or legislative agenda,” the statement read. “We cannot proceed with Charter Change without the genuine buy-in of an informed public, let alone its absence in the presidential legislative agenda.”

Invited to speak at a House hearing on charter change for the first time since 2020, the political science experts also said that revising the Constitution should not “take time and resources away from other legislative priorities" from lawmakers.

“We also humbly remind our honorable decision makers that constitutional change is not the 'silver bullet' or the holy elixir to cure our country’s problems. It is not a panacea to remedy our socio-economic ills or the only means to accomplish our national desires and aspirations,” the political science professors said. 

Among the proposed political revisions to the Constitution include revised term limits for the president and vice president, where each is given a five-year term upon election with an option to be re-elected.

This would potentially give the next president at least 10 years to stay in office.

The House resumed its deliberations on nine pending proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution earlier, which include enacting a constitutional convention and amending the constitution's provision on foreign ownership.

CHARTER CHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model&rsquo;s murder case

Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model’s murder case

12 hours ago
The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police named him as the "mastermind" behind...
Headlines
fbtw
Slain Kuwait OFW&rsquo;s remains to be brought home Friday evening

Slain Kuwait OFW’s remains to be brought home Friday evening

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
DFA said Ranara’s former employers will be shouldering expenses for the repatriation of her remains.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
The chief executive said that BHWs played a massive role during the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important source of information...
Headlines
fbtw
Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
"I can’t say if there are cartels, but aside from production and importation, it seems there are forces controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ople favors labor diplomacy over deployment ban to ensure OFW safety

Ople favors labor diplomacy over deployment ban to ensure OFW safety

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
“We appreciate the good intentions behind the calls to impose a deployment ban to Kuwait,” Ople said in a statement...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No details yet on 'direct line' with China on West Philippine Sea

DFA: No details yet on 'direct line' with China on West Philippine Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
In a press briefing on Thursday, the DFA said the direct line is "an addition to and complements" already existing diplomatic...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; youngest son introduced as &lsquo;special assistant&rsquo; to House speaker

Marcos’ youngest son introduced as ‘special assistant’ to House speaker

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr’s youngest son Vincent has been introduced to members of the House as "special...
Headlines
fbtw
Majority of Filipinos say POGOs harmful to country &ndash; poll

Majority of Filipinos say POGOs harmful to country – poll

4 hours ago
A recent Pulse Asia survey commissioned by the office of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian revealed that a majority of Filipinos found...
Headlines
fbtw
Widow of activist killed in 'Bloody Sunday' raid appeals junked murder rap vs cops

Widow of activist killed in 'Bloody Sunday' raid appeals junked murder rap vs cops

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The wife of slain labor leader Manny Asuncion has asked the Department of Justice to set aside its earlier resolution and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with