^

Headlines

35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2023 | 12:00am
35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training
Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla answers the questions of the media regarding the visit of United Nations special rapporteur and forensic science expert Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz in the country on February 7, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has reached an agreement with United Nations special rapporteur Morris Tidball-Binz for a 21-day training exercise in forensic pathology for at least 35 Filipino doctors as part of the DOJ’s program to improve capabilities for investigating wrongful deaths in the country.

During a meeting with Tidball-Binz yesterday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla laid out gaps in the country’s justice system, particularly in the investigation processes of law enforcement agencies.

Remulla cited the need for law enforcers to ensure that wrongful deaths are accompanied by an autopsy conducted by authorized medical practitioners in the field of forensic pathology.

There are only two forensic pathologists in the country, including Dr. Raquel Fortun, who has been displeased on

numerous occasions by how law enforcement agencies, including the DOJ, have misused her findings in cases where her help was sought.

Tidball-Binz is in the country for a three-day visit, which ends tomorrow, to speak to law enforcement agencies and civil society organizations about his mission.

His visit serves as a benchmarking of sorts for the actual 21-day training exercise, which could be conducted in May or August.

Tidball-Binz, a Chilean physician who specializes in forensics, human rights and humanitarian mission, is in the country as part of the DOJ’s capacity building for the country’s forensic pathologists.

While he is the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings, his stay this week and his subsequent visit for the training exercises would be done in his capacity as a forensic expert.

“We did not discuss (EJK) cases but we tackled certain trends we’re following in the DOJ for investigations we’re conducting and we’re looking forward to when he comes back. By then, we would have prepared a class for 35 medical doctors. Senior prosecutors will also be asked to join this exercise because the capacity building is not only for forensic pathology but also investigative work,” Remulla told reporters.

The DOJ has asked the UN Joint Program to fund the exercises, which will be held in two parts this year.

P31-B drugs seized

Meanwhile, authorities confiscated close to P31 billion worth of illegal drugs last year due to the government’s intensified crackdown, Malacañang said yesterday.

Citing an accomplishment report of the

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said drugs valued at P30.9 billion were seized while about P27.8 billion worth of controlled precursors and essential chemicals were destroyed in 2022.

Garafil said 53,002 drug suspects were arrested in more than 37,000 anti-narcotics operations conducted by the PDEA. A total of 237 marijuana sites and P738.6 million worth of marijuana plants and derivatives were also destroyed.

She said the PDEA undertook 257,588 preventive education and community involvement activities and established 111 Balay Silangan reformation centers, producing some 2,000 graduates and employing 894 people.

The activities seek to reduce the demand for illegal drugs and create awareness on the negative consequences of drug addiction.

More than 300,000 users in drug-cleared barangays underwent community-based rehabilitation programs, while 67,045 others were given intervention programs, the PDEA report said.

Among the commonly used drugs are methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, marijuana and Ecstasy, the PDEA said.

The PDEA said it filed 45,850 cases against drug personalities in 2022.

Out of 25,306 resolved cases last year, 21,112 or 83 percent resulted in convictions while 1,439 cases or six percent were dismissed by the courts, according to PDEA.

More than 6,000 drug suspects were killed in the drug war waged by former president Rodrigo Duterte, a campaign that some groups said had violated human rights and had led to summary executions.

President Marcos previously said he wanted the enforcement of the anti-narcotics campaign to focus on people who would “make a difference” in the drug supply when sent to jail. – Alexis Romero

DOCTORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of interest.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that it will conduct an independent probe on the rape allegations against two...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

6 hours ago
India will be helping the Philippines fund “quick impact” projects — from educational programs and community...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Middle power&rsquo;: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

‘Middle power’: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
The index measures power based on its resources – such as economic and military capability, resilience, among others...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The DENR ordered Altai Philippines Mining Corporation to cease and desist from the construction and operations of its causeway...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While President Marcos’ overall performance in his first six months may have rated high among Filipinos based on a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on the public yesterday to pay the right amount of taxes on time as he ordered revenue officials to...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
January numbers unfortunate – BBM
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey

Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will send an 85-member team to earthquake-ravaged Turkey to help in search and rescue operations and in providing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very good&rsquo; Marcos satisfaction rating, &lsquo;excellent&rsquo; for Sara

‘Very good’ Marcos satisfaction rating, ‘excellent’ for Sara

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in their first...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with