Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. signed the document that would facilitate the funding program on February 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — India will be helping the Philippines fund “quick impact” projects — from educational programs and community development to the construction of roads and local centers — worth up to $50,000 to help communities.

Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. signed the document that would facilitate the funding program on Tuesday.

“The agreement provides an enabling framework for facilitating Indian grant assistance to small projects for socio-economic development in the Philippines, which include but not limited to [the] creation or improvement of both social infrastructure and physical infrastructure,” the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kumaran said the agreement allows India to extend its “rich and varied development experience” to the Philippines.

The two countries will set up a joint project selection committee, which will include representatives from both Manila and New Delhi, that will be in charge of screening project proposals.

Projects that will be accepted for funding will be “based on the priorities of the Philippine government,” with the embassy noting that these would focus on agriculture, health, and education.

“Ambassador Kumaran stated that in all these sectors, India’s recent successes in digital technology driven developmental experience could be introduced to the Philippines through the QIPs (quick impact projects),” the embassy said.