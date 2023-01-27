^

Comelec upholds decision to recognize Duterte faction as real PDP-Laban

Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 4:58pm
Members of the Cusi wing of PDP-Laban clench their fists in the signature pose of President Rodrigo Duterte during their national convention on September 8, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commision on Elections upheld Friday its decision to recognize the PDP-Laban wing chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte as the legitimate party over the faction led by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the en banc “did not find novel issues to be tackled and found no cogent reason to disturb the decision of the Comelec Special Second Division.”

Laudiangco said the poll body held that it had jurisdiction over the case as it involved issues related to the Sworn Information and Update Statements and the petition to cancel these.

“Thus, the matter is one which is administrative in nature and properly pertains to the jurisdiction of the en banc,” he said.

He added that the Comelec en banc ruled that former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and former Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag had legal standing to file the petition before the poll body as they were members of PDP-Laban.

While the PDP-Laban chaired by Duterte said it is “elated” with the Comelec’s decision, the other faction of the party led by Pimentel said it will challenge the poll body’s ruling before the Supreme Court.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court as we are left without any choice already,” Pimentel said in a text message. — Xave Gregorio

