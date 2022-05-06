Comelec declares Cusi group as 'true, official' PDP-Laban

Members of the Cusi wing of PDP-Laban clench their fists in the signature pose of President Rodrigo Duterte during their national convention on September 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections recognized the faction led by Energy chief Alfonso Cusi as the legitimate party representative of the PDP-Laban.

In a resolution issued Friday, the poll body’s special second division recognized the Cusi-led faction as the “true and official members” of the ruling party. President Rodrigo Duterte is the chair of the said wing.

The other PDP-Laban faction is led by presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is running under provincial PROMDI party because of the dispute.

Comelec’s special second division voted 2-1, with Commissioner Marlon Casquejo dissenting.

Comelec recently named PDP-Laban the dominant majority party and the Villar-led Nacionalist Party the dominant minority party in the May 9 polls.

The Cusi-led faction initially fielded Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa as presidential bet but he withdrew in November, leaving the party without a standard bearer. It is now backing the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. PDP-Laban was established to stand against the regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

However, party chair Duterte said he will not endorse anyone for president. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5/Greg Gregorio

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.