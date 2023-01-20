Corrections officers file torture complaint vs Bantag

Suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation for the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid at the Department of Justice on December 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Six corrections officers from the Iwahig and Penal Farm in Palawan on Friday filed a torture complaint against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag before the Department of Justice.

Aside from Bantag, others named as respondent in the new criminal complaint are former BuCor deputy security officer Supt. Ricardo Zulueta, former BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, and jail guards Victor Erick Pascua, Bayani Allaga, Rose Marie Casion, Jayferson Bon-as, Joel Arnol, Kanoy Lattot, Ave Akilit, Edgar Angeles Jr and Michale Marzan.

The respondents were accused of torture, oral defamation, grave threat, grave coercion, and obstruction of justice. No other detail on the complaint filed has been made public as of this story's posting.

The complainants were Lazaro Rafols Jr., Jer Sahid Mojado, Eddie Jimenez, Richie Canja, Roy Gacasa, and Asher Labrador.

This is the latest in the string of raps filed against Bantag and his supposed right-hand man Zulueta, who are also tagged in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and New Bilibid Prison inmate Jun Villamor who was allegedly the middleman in the slay case.

Earlier in January, BuCor, through its current chief Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr., filed criminal and administrative complaints against Bantag over alleged torture of NBP inmates.

Early this month, Bantag accused Catapang and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla of conspiracy in the killings of Lapid and Villamor before the Office of the Ombudsman.

He also filed administrative complaints of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official against the two. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag