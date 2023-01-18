DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 situation is manageable, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, noting that infections reached a plateau.

“Right now, our COVID-19 cases are plateauing. Infections are going down,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

The DOH recorded 2,934 additional COVID-19 cases from January 9 to 15, lower by six percent compared to the infections logged in the previous week.

Vergeire, however, said the agency is monitoring a few areas experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 admissions. There were 567 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 11.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

She explained the rise in hospital admissions was due to fewer beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

“Generally, our situation is manageable. Positivity rate has also decreased in most of the areas of the country as well as nationally,” the health official said, referring to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4 million COVID-19 cases, with over 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were around 11,000 active cases.

More than 73.8 million people — or 94% of the target population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 21.2 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico