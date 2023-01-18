^

Headlines

DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 10:23am
DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases
People walk past red lanterns along a street ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Manila's Chinatown district on January 14, 2023.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 situation is manageable, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, noting that infections reached a plateau.

“Right now, our COVID-19 cases are plateauing. Infections are going down,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

The DOH recorded 2,934 additional COVID-19 cases from January 9 to 15, lower by six percent compared to the infections logged in the previous week.  

Vergeire, however, said the agency is monitoring a few areas experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 admissions. There were 567 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 11.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

She explained the rise in hospital admissions was due to fewer beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

“Generally, our situation is manageable. Positivity rate has also decreased in most of the areas of the country as well as nationally,” the health official said, referring to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4 million COVID-19 cases, with over 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were around 11,000 active cases.

More than 73.8 million people — or 94% of the target population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 21.2 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
The German envoy cited the Triple Win Program that was inked with the Philippines in 2013, which facilitates the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students &ndash; envoy

Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Germany is not pirating Filipino nursing students, German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
play

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

1 day ago
The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation &ndash; think tank

Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation – think tank

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
President Marcos’ attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland “will only serve to burnish his...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names new IA, CFO heads, GSIS trustee

Marcos names new IA, CFO heads, GSIS trustee

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named new heads of the Intramuros Administration and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SRA to recommend selling seized sugar through Kadiwa stores

SRA to recommend selling seized sugar through Kadiwa stores

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is recommending selling seized smuggled sugar through the Department of Agriculture Kadiwa...
Headlines
fbtw
Two LPAs to bring rain over Luzon, Visayas

Two LPAs to bring rain over Luzon, Visayas

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low-pressure areas that...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM registration hits 21 million as of January 16

SIM registration hits 21 million as of January 16

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
More than 21 million subscriber identity modules or SIMs had been registered as of Monday night, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
UP confers Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni, friends

UP confers Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni, friends

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The University of the Philippines yesterday conferred the UP Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni and friends for “extraordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs claiming back wages must register with Saudi embassy

OFWs claiming back wages must register with Saudi embassy

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers who are set to receive back wages and separation pay must register with the Saudi Arabian embassy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with