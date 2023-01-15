DSWD provides P88-M aid for flood-hit residents of Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided P88-million worth of food, cash assistance, and other relief items for flood-hit communities in Visayas and Mindanao.

Heavy rains brought by shear line weather, northeast monsoon, and several low pressure areas affected the areas in the past few weeks.

"They have been flooded for over three weeks now," Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay, who is officer-in-charge of the department, said in a media forum on Saturday.

There have been 1.8 million individuals affected by the flooding and heavy rains in Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao alone. Meanwhile, some 102,500 individuals found refuge in 378 evacuation centers in the affected areas.

The department said while P88 million has already been distributed through aid, they still have P1.2 billion ready to help residents in case they need more assistance.

